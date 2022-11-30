Latest update November 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Guyana sweet talking Canada for visa-free travel

Nov 30, 2022

Kaieteur News – Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman has confirmed that Guyanese authorities have signaled their interest in having visa-free talks.

Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman

During his brief engagement with members of the media on Monday at his residence, Berman said the Guyana Government has related its interest on this matter, adding that authorities in Canada have been notified.

While Guyana has already seen a visa waiver by the United Kingdom to promote business relations, Berman said the Canadian visa policy is different. The High Commissioner stressed that his country’s visa requirements are premised on different issues which he did not disclose at the time.

The official said, “Guyana is one of several countries which we have visa requirements for but it is something we are looking at and we will make a determination.”

While that matter remains under consideration, the High Commissioner was keen to note that there is a need for more direct flights. Berman said carriers such as Air Canada and WestJet have been engaged in discussions about the opportunities that exist within these shores.

“…I am not in the airline industry and I don’t know the factors they would have to take into consideration but we have been trying to give them as much information as possible on these matters. They are looking at it nonetheless and we will see what their decision will be,” the High Commissioner stated.

