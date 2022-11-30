Guyana receives US$200,000 cash grant from China to procure medical supplies

Latest update November 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 30, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday received US$200,000 cash grant from China to procure medical supplies.
The cash granted was handed over to Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony by China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan, on Tuesday at the Ministry’s head office, Brickdam.
Dr. Anthony thanked the Chinese Government for its continued support to Guyana while noting the two countries’ relationship especially in the area of health.
The Health Minister said over the years, Guyana has benefitted from the Chinese Medical Brigade that would visit Guyana to work at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and Linden Hospital. The Medical Brigade has catered to more than 1000 Guyanese who benefitted from surgeries and other medical interventions over the years.
Further, Dr. Anthony said that many Guyanese have benefitted from the supply of Sinopharm vaccines used to fight COVID-19.
“I think it has assisted in preventing people from getting sick and also, possibly dying from COVID. During that period, when we were struggling to be able to get diagnostics, we benefitted from equipment…so that we can do the diagnostics for COVID. This grant falls within that realm and certainly, we will use it to increase our preparedness for COVID-19. We are extremely grateful to…the embassy, and of course, the Government of China,” the Health Minister said.
Meanwhile, Ambassador Haiyan said that the Chinese State Counsellor and the Foreign Affairs Minister, Wang Yi announced that in addition to the Caribbean countries China has diplomatic relations, Guyana will also benefit from donations of medical supplies.
In addition, she noted that the embassy will donate medical supplies worth about US$20,000 to Guyana.
“Those countries that attach great importance to people’s health, we regard it as an important part in people-centered development. Our president [Xi Jinping] emphasised that people’s health is an important indicator of a prosperous country,” she said.
The Ambassador said China remains committed to working with Guyana to improve the healthcare sector.
“Healthcare development is a common pursuit of your country. So, China is trying and when we are striving to improve our healthcare, we are trying within our capacity to support Guyana,” she asserted.
She added that China will continue to strengthen the cooperation in healthcare and a framework of global development initiatives and Guyana-China’s health communities.
“Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of China’s medical teams’ service in Guyana. We look forward to taking this opportunity to jointly make plans, to implement them, and to strengthen our cooperation in this field,” Ambassador Haiyan stated.
This year, Guyana and China celebrated 50 years of bilateral relations. (Department of Public Information)
Guyanese you are being prostituted by your politicians!
Nov 30, 2022By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Defending National Schools Championship overall title holders, Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District) 10, are off to a flying start in their quest to add this...
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – I repeat here the exact words I uttered on last Monday’s edition of the Gildarie-Freddie Kissoon... more
Kaieteur News – After the fourth beer my friend’s tongue loosened. “Boy, Guyana is a beautiful place. Folks back... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]