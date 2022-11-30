Govt. awaits procurement of Paxlovid tablets to treat COVID-19 patients

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana continues to work with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to procure Paxlovid tablets at a reduced cost to treat COVID-19 patients.

“We have been working with UNICEF. They have a global agreement with Pfizer and through that agreement; we were hoping to get Paxlovid at a much-discounted rate,” Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said on Monday during a broadcast of his COVID-19 update.

He disclosed that Guyana continues to record new COVID-19 cases daily. He said that there are currently more than 120 new infections.

“So far, I don’t think UNICEF has been able to source any of the Paxlovid but we remain optimistic,” Dr. Anthony added.

Paxlovid is a highly effective oral antiviral for the treatment of COVID-19. Developed by US drug company Pfizer, it was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in December 2021 and is recommended to be given to persons as soon as they are diagnosed with COVID-19 and within five days of them developing symptoms of the disease.

On Tuesday, Guyana recorded 19 new cases. Three persons were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Guyana has recorded 71, 603 COVID-19 cases with 1285 deaths.

In the meantime, Guyana’s health authorities are urging anyone displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 or need any additional information, to contact the COVID-19 Hotline at 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit www.health.gov.gy.

Additionally, all Guyanese are being encouraged to continue observing the public health measures set out by the Health Ministry.

This encourages the need for everyone five years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19; the need for everyone to get a COVID-19 booster dose after completing the primary vaccination series; the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining a safe distance of six feet from others and; good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, Dr. Anthony is urging parents with young children to be on high alert for influenza and other types of respiratory viruses that can lead to hospitalization and even death.

The Minister noted that the medical records from various health facilities across the country are showing children presenting with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms and Influenza and, in some cases, COVID -19.

“RSV is a virus that would normally infect people. Generally, it’s mild. However, what we have noticed over the last couple of months is that RSV now is in combination with COVID and it is presenting a lot of problems for small children below the age of two,” he stated.

Dr. Anthony noted that while most people recover in a week or two, but cautioned that RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

“We are on the lookout for that, we haven’t seen many cases of this happening but we are on the lookout for it…If parents notice their children are having breathing problems, they should bring them to the hospital for an examination and treatment. Generally, it is symptomatic. Depending on what symptoms the child presents with, the doctor would be able to treat,” the Minister of Health said.