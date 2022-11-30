Latest update November 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Esther Marks set new U20 Javelin record; District 10 in control

Nov 30, 2022 Sports

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Defending National Schools Championship overall title holders, Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District) 10, are off to a flying start in their quest to add this year’s trophy to an already packed trophy case.

After taking the cycling championship and placing second in swimming, District 10 is keen on repeating as champions in track and field, and so far, so good.

Upper Demerara’s Esther Marks during her record-setting throw in the Girls U20 Javelin competition. (Rawle Toney photo)

According to press time results, District 10 amassed 25 points.

District 2 (Essequibo Coast/Pomeroon) and District 6 (Corentyne) were tied on 18 points each, while District 4 (East Coast Demerara) had 14 points. District 7 (Cuyuni/Mazaruni), with 10 points, rounded off the top five.

MARKS NEW RECORD 

The competition, which started on Sunday, will now turn to track and field, and yesterday, some of the country’s budding starts didn’t disappoint, turning in some record-setting performances.

Menyelek Tacoordeen has a blistering performance to win the boys U10 400m Heat 2.

In the girls U20 Javelin, Esther Marks of District 10 shattered Prudence Codrington’s 2018 record of 35.38m, replacing it with a distance of 39.96m.

Sheniah Joseph of District 1 (North West) was second (22.99m), and District 6 Preya Yhap was third (19.22m).

National athlete, Keliza Smith, representing District 3, won the girls U20 Long Jump (Rawle Toney photo)

Sean Hunte of District 15 (New Amsterdam/Canje) won the Boys Javelin (46.31m) ahead of Quincy Sampson of District 2 (44.27m) and District 1’s Bruce Vincent (41.41m).

This year’s CARIFTA Games athlete, Keliza Smith, won gold in the Girls U20 Long Jump, leaping a distance of 5.60m for District 3 (West Demerara).

District 6 (Corentyne) got second through Amrist Hector (5.09m), and Kyla Bamfield from District 11 (North Georgetown) was third (4.49m).

Josiah East George (District 4) won the boy’s U12 category of the discus competition with a throw of 21.12m. Michael Mohamed of West Demerara (19.38m) was second, and Hamilton Fraser (18.56m) from Essequibo Coast was third.

Athalia Simmons of Bartica (16.67m) won the girl’s equivalent, beating Shelza Boston (Essequibo Coast) into second (16.13m), and Rihanna Duncan of the East Coast Demerara (15.33m) was third.

Shariq Allicock handed Upper Dem Kwakwani a win in the boys 13 and under High Jump, scaling the bar at (1.55m). Courtney Haynes of District 6 was second, and the Rupununi’s Javan Francis was third.

After several Heats, particularly in the 400m, a heavy downpour brought an end to the day’s proceedings.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyanese you are being prostituted by your politicians!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Esther Marks set new U20 Javelin record; District 10 in control

Esther Marks set new U20 Javelin record; District 10 in control

Nov 30, 2022

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Defending National Schools Championship overall title holders, Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District) 10, are off to a flying start in their quest to add this...
Read More
Luminous A&M supports MVP Sports Futsal Tournament

Luminous A&M supports MVP Sports Futsal...

Nov 30, 2022

District 10 wins ‘Nationals’ Cycling C/Chip

District 10 wins ‘Nationals’ Cycling C/Chip

Nov 30, 2022

Kellman close to returning to Sporting Kansas City

Kellman close to returning to Sporting Kansas

Nov 30, 2022

Table tennis boost for BV Community as overseas based foundation assist youth group activity

Table tennis boost for BV Community as overseas...

Nov 30, 2022

Police force embarks on initiative to engage youths, sports teams

Police force embarks on initiative to engage...

Nov 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]