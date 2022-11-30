Esther Marks set new U20 Javelin record; District 10 in control

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Defending National Schools Championship overall title holders, Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District) 10, are off to a flying start in their quest to add this year’s trophy to an already packed trophy case.

After taking the cycling championship and placing second in swimming, District 10 is keen on repeating as champions in track and field, and so far, so good.

According to press time results, District 10 amassed 25 points.

District 2 (Essequibo Coast/Pomeroon) and District 6 (Corentyne) were tied on 18 points each, while District 4 (East Coast Demerara) had 14 points. District 7 (Cuyuni/Mazaruni), with 10 points, rounded off the top five.

MARKS NEW RECORD

The competition, which started on Sunday, will now turn to track and field, and yesterday, some of the country’s budding starts didn’t disappoint, turning in some record-setting performances.

In the girls U20 Javelin, Esther Marks of District 10 shattered Prudence Codrington’s 2018 record of 35.38m, replacing it with a distance of 39.96m.

Sheniah Joseph of District 1 (North West) was second (22.99m), and District 6 Preya Yhap was third (19.22m).

Sean Hunte of District 15 (New Amsterdam/Canje) won the Boys Javelin (46.31m) ahead of Quincy Sampson of District 2 (44.27m) and District 1’s Bruce Vincent (41.41m).

This year’s CARIFTA Games athlete, Keliza Smith, won gold in the Girls U20 Long Jump, leaping a distance of 5.60m for District 3 (West Demerara).

District 6 (Corentyne) got second through Amrist Hector (5.09m), and Kyla Bamfield from District 11 (North Georgetown) was third (4.49m).

Josiah East George (District 4) won the boy’s U12 category of the discus competition with a throw of 21.12m. Michael Mohamed of West Demerara (19.38m) was second, and Hamilton Fraser (18.56m) from Essequibo Coast was third.

Athalia Simmons of Bartica (16.67m) won the girl’s equivalent, beating Shelza Boston (Essequibo Coast) into second (16.13m), and Rihanna Duncan of the East Coast Demerara (15.33m) was third.

Shariq Allicock handed Upper Dem Kwakwani a win in the boys 13 and under High Jump, scaling the bar at (1.55m). Courtney Haynes of District 6 was second, and the Rupununi’s Javan Francis was third.

After several Heats, particularly in the 400m, a heavy downpour brought an end to the day’s proceedings.