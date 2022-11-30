Christmas Day will be observed on Boxing Day!

Latest update November 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Well hear this now! Christmas Day is now Boxing Day and Boxing Day is now de after Boxing Day. And New Year’s Day is now on January 2nd and not on January 1st.
Dis is according to de government. Dem issue a Notice which state dat Christmas Day will be observed on Monday December 26th. And Boxing Day will be observed on Tuesday December 27th and New Year’s Day will be on Monday 2nd January 2023.
So dem boys asking when is Ole Year’s Night. Is it on December 31st 2022 or it’s on New Year Night, January 1, 2023?
Guyana nice bad!. Only in Guyana, yuh does gat dese things happening. Guyanese people like holiday. Nuff a dem does like de rest. Some people does put dem holiday to good use and so dem does want know when is holiday.
Dem boys had to go back and read de law fuh sort out dis kerfuffle. De law seh how every Sunday is a holiday. It also seh dat if dem days wah does be declared a holiday fall pon a Sunday den de next day is a holiday.
So is nat a case whereby Christmas Day gan be observed on December 26th. Is a case whereby if dem days wah does usually be designed fuh a holiday fall pon a Sunday, de Monday gan be a holiday. And why dis is so. Is because every Sunday is already a holiday and therefore if another holiday fall pon a Sunday, den de next day is also a holiday.
Talk half. Leff half!
