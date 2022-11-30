Canadian firms to take deep dive for opportunities in Guyana’s energy market

Kaieteur News – A Canadian Trade Mission currently here until December 2, 2022 , is set to take a deep dive for opportunities and critical partnerships that abound in Guyana’s growing energy market.

Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana Mark Berman on Monday welcomed the Newfoundland companies that are part of the Trade Mission at his residence.

The envoy pointed out for example that BMS North America is on the verge of executing a contract with an internationally branded hotel being constructed in Guyana for its “all-in-one” packaged sewage treatment plant. With the boom in commercial and residential construction in Guyana, Berman said he expects that this is just the beginning for BMS North America in Guyana and the Region.

Berman also noted that K&D Pratt Group Inc. has joined Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. of Georgetown, Guyana to create a join

t venture company, Meridian 60 Offshore Inc. (M60). Berman said M60 recently signed a contract with SBM Offshore to provide fire and safety services. He said the contract includes the inspection, commissioning, installation, repairing, maintenance, and servicing of a variety of fire protection and life safety products and systems.

A Canadian logistics success story, Ryan Burrowes is also geared to increase its presence here. Berman said his firm WTG Canada has established a Guyana subsidiary and recently opened an office in Georgetown. Berman said they have been partnering with other Canadian companies including those from Atlantic Provinces, to meet Guyana’s logistic and procurement needs.

Additionally, Berman said OPAS Mobile and North Star Associates, industry leaders in project management, are here to offer an intelligent operations platform.

The Shield Group of Companies which includes Shield Guyana offers access, insulation and custom manufacturing is also keep on increasing its presence here. From sanitization to bespoke solutions, the Shield Group is already a key partner for Guyana.

Net Benefit Software, a member of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, is here and hopes to showcase its cloud-based software platforms that allow organizations to manage, digitize, and improve the socio-economic impact of a company’s operations. Especially useful in tracking of local content metrics, Berman said this is a great time to introduce this product to the Guyanese market.

Radient360 Solutions, an established entity that provides digital real time workflow management tools for the oil and gas sector is also on the hunt for opportunities.

DyTech Offshore Project Management Inc. is also part of the visiting team. Berman said the company has 25+ years of experience in offshore engineering modifications, campaign, maintenance, and integrity work for floating, production, storage and offloading vessels and drill rigs.

The Canadian Envoy was keen to note that the Blue Water Group which specializes in supply chain logistics, ship services and lubricants is exploring all sorts of partnerships with local firms.

In terms of key recent Canadian successes, the High Commissioner highlighted that Instream Energy Systems and Iwokrama recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide hydrokinetic energy to support conservation and sustainable use of Guyana’s natural resources.

Berman was keen to note that Instream provides field-proven and globally-patented Hydrokinetic Power Generation Systems for tidal marine and inland waterways. The envoy said their modular system can be scaled for small remote communities or large urban centers and holds much promise as Guyana continues to develop both its coastal and hinterland communities.

Most recently, Instream embarked on a feasibility study with Reunion Gold to bring its technology to its mining site in Guyana’s interior.

Hot off the press, Berman said the Beharry Group through its subsidiary Beharry Energy Holdings announced its partnership Atlantic XL out of Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic XL currently manages a wide range of bespoke projects for the oil and gas industry throughout Canada and beyond.

The High Commissioner said the foregoing demonstrates that Canada stands ready to partner with Guyana with innovative solutions, including technologies that maximize the energy potential of Guyana while reducing its environmental footprint.

“As I have said before, our commercial relationship with Guyana is growing and will continue to grow because we are natural partners, similarly, blessed with an abundance of natural resources, sharing many values, and enjoying strong people-to-people ties stemming from our sizeable Guyanese Diaspora in Canada and many Canadians living in Guyana,” the High Commissioner said.

The Envoy added, “I truly believe that the Canada – Guyana relationship is one of friendship, and mutual respect. Canada has had a presence in Guyana for a very long time and we will remain close for a long time to come.”

He said Canadian companies don’t arrive in private jets or make a lot of fan fare. He said Canadian businesses are here in numbers and are committed to win-win scenarios.

To further strengthen the relationship, he recalled that in April of this year, Canada’s Minister of International Trade, Mary Ng, travelled to Guyana leading the Canada-Caribbean Trade Mission and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Senior Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh on behalf of the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC). This was done to facilitate cooperation and exchange of information and proposals related to the procurement of Canadian goods and services.

Berman categorically stated that the Canadian private sector has a lot to offer, with world class technologies, a wealth of expertise and a sound track record in oil and gas, infrastructure development, renewables and clean tech.

He said, “The Guyana government has strongly signalled that Guyana will not exclusively be an oil and gas economy. Much like Canada, Guyana recognises that diversification of its economy is key.”

The High Commissioner said Canada is therefore keen on helping Guyana achieve its objective to have a diversified economy with sustainable growth by leveraging the knowledge and modern technologies of its experienced companies.