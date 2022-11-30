Alleged “cop beater” slapped with 13 charges

Latest update November 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Okemi Omali Harry the minibus driver caught on camera assaulting two traffic officers last Saturday, was on Tuesday slapped with 13 charges, when he appeared before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Alleged cop beater, Okemi Harry.

Harry was slapped with: failure to wear a seatbelt (two charges), failure to carry a conductor, having tinted glass on his minibus, failure to behave in a civil and orderly manner, two charges of assault of a peace officer, damage to property, use of indecent language, disorderly behaviour, careless driving and failure to comply with police directions.

Harry pleaded not guilty to the charges and was placed on $150,000 bail by the Magistrate, even as the prosecutor objected to bail being granted.

He is expected to return to court on December 19, 2022.

According to reports, Lance Corporal Singh and Constable Dorris were on Saturday performing duties along the Montrose East Coast Demerara (ECD) public road when their speed gun had captured a speeding minibus approaching them and they decided to stop it. Corporal Singh reportedly asked the driver to hand over his driver’s licence and he complied.

However, while the traffic rank was writing up a speeding ticket, the driver allegedly tried to take back his driver’s licence but Corporal Singh refused to return it.

The bus driver decided to take the licence by force. Passengers of the minibus had recorded videos of the assault with their cellphones. In one of the videos, the bus driver was seen punching, slapping and wrestling the cop to the ground.

A female traffic officer attempted to rescue her colleague but was unsuccessful.

The police said two days before the incident, Harry was pulled aside for failure to wear a seatbelt and he drove away from those officers.

