Cops find gun, ammo in toy car

Nov 30, 2022 News

…Belvedere couple arrested

Kaieteur News – A Belvedere Village, Corentyne, Berbice couple were on Monday arrested after police found a Beretta handgun and 20 live rounds of ammunition were found hidden at the bottom of a toy car.

The Beretta handgun and 20 live rounds of ammunition found in the toy car

Police in a press release said that they were acting on information received, at about 16:30h ranks visited the Belvedere Village home of a 49-year-old hire car driver and his 35-year-old wife. A search was conducted during the intelligence-led operation and the gun, along with the ammunition, was found hidden in an electric toy car.

The toy car where the gun and ammunition were hidden.

The duo was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested. They were taken to the Albion Police Station where they remain in custody pending charges.

