Top horses among over 40 already entered for Port Mourant Turf Club meet

Kaieteur News – Most of the top horses in the country have already taken entry as excitement continues to mount for the Port Mourant Turf Club Horse race meet set for Sunday 11th December at the club’s entity, Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice. The day’s meet is expected to be a riveting affair with close to $10M in cash trophies and other incentives up for grabs.

The venue, Known as the “big yard”, is the only one in the country that has some amount of government control and is quickly returning to its once prestigious self as the top location for horse racing in the country.

The management committee is also putting in the works and is leaving no stones unturned in their quest to make the venue the number one location for horse racing in Guyana.

Entries close on the 6th December and already there are over 40 entries and a number of sponsors on board as owners and sponsors hurry to get on board in what is expected to be an exhilarating day of racing.

Seven races are listed for the day with a number of feature events on the card.

The main event is open to all racehorses in Guyana. Most of the top horses in the country have already entered to be a part of the day’s affair. The likes of Alado, Our Stuie, Looking to Heaven, Ariana’s Vision, Vera’s Finally, Regal Intention and Coup d’ Etat already entered to be a part of the day’s action. The winner will race away with a massive $2M and trophy over 8 furlongs.

Another feature event on the day’s card is for all West Indian bred horses in Guyana. The winner will take home a hefty $1M and trophy over 1mile.

The other events which will all be run over 6 furlongs and will be for H and lower horses; Two years old Guyana and West Indian bred horses; J and lower horses; J non-starter and horses that placed second and lower in J3 non-starter/ earner events and one for K and L animals.

Sponsors already on board include Banks DIH Limited, Delmur Company Limited, KP Jagdeo General Contractors, Jumbo Jet, Kascon Engineering and Archway Snackette among others.

Interested persons can contact Therbhuwan “Gingo” Jagdeo, Dennis DeRoop and other members of the PMTC for information and emtry.

The day’s event will be conducted under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA).

The coordinator is Therbhuwan “Gingo” Jagdeo.

Race time is 12:00hrs. (Samuel Whyte)