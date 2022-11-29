Top Cop sounds warning against attacks on Cops

Latest update November 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 29, 2022 News
– says perpetrators will face full force of the law
Kaieteur News – Physical assault on ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will not be tolerated and those found guilty of the attacks will face the full brunt of the law, Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken said on Monday.
Hicken told traffic ranks from Georgetown and the East Coast that he has taken note of the recent incidents of aggressive and abusive attacks meted out to members of the Force while carrying out their lawful duty.
“There will be a zero-tolerance approach in this regard and is asking the public to desist from such behavior,” Hicken said.
Last Tuesday, two teenagers, ages 18 and 19 were arrested for assaulting a Police Constable at Republic Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six.
According to Police, at about 08:00h, the duo identified as Quincy King and Christopher Abrams assaulted Constable Fredricks who was attempting to provide them with traffic instructions in the vicinity of a pedestrian crossing.
The teens failed to adhere to the instructions of the Constable. The entire ordeal was caught on camera and shared across social media. Police said that Abrams was seen in the video punching the Constable repeatedly before the Law Enforcement Officer fell to the ground.
On Saturday, another Cop was beaten by a Bus Driver along the Montrose Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).The assaulted Cop was identified as Lance Corporal Singh and according to Police, the rank was beaten around 17:00h while he and his colleague, Constable Doris were performing their duties.
Their speed gun had captured a speeding minibus approaching them and they decided to stop it. Corporal Singh reportedly asked the driver to hand over his driver’s licence and he complied.
However, while Traffic Rank was writing up a speeding ticket, the driver allegedly tried to take back his driver’s licence but Corporal Singh refused to return it.
The Bus Driver decided to take the licence by force. Passengers of the minibus had recorded videos of the assault with their cell phones. In one of the videos, the Bus Driver was seen punching, slapping and wrestling the Cop to the ground.
A female Traffic Officer attempted to rescue her colleague but was unsuccessful.
Nov 29, 2022– North Georgetown holds on to ‘Nationals’ swimming c/chip title By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The National Aquatic Centre at Lilliendaal was buzzing yesterday, where for the first...
Nov 29, 2022
Nov 29, 2022
Nov 29, 2022
Nov 28, 2022
Nov 28, 2022
Kaieteur News – I met a man on the beach three weeks ago while walking my dog. I saw this person beckoning to me so... more
Kaieteur News – Given the barefaced and dishonest attempt to rigs those elections, suggestions have been made that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]