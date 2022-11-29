Top Cop sounds warning against attacks on Cops

– says perpetrators will face full force of the law

Kaieteur News – Physical assault on ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will not be tolerated and those found guilty of the attacks will face the full brunt of the law, Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken said on Monday.

Hicken told traffic ranks from Georgetown and the East Coast that he has taken note of the recent incidents of aggressive and abusive attacks meted out to members of the Force while carrying out their lawful duty.

“There will be a zero-tolerance approach in this regard and is asking the public to desist from such behavior,” Hicken said.

Last Tuesday, two teenagers, ages 18 and 19 were arrested for assaulting a Police Constable at Republic Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six.

According to Police, at about 08:00h, the duo identified as Quincy King and Christopher Abrams assaulted Constable Fredricks who was attempting to provide them with traffic instructions in the vicinity of a pedestrian crossing.

The teens failed to adhere to the instructions of the Constable. The entire ordeal was caught on camera and shared across social media. Police said that Abrams was seen in the video punching the Constable repeatedly before the Law Enforcement Officer fell to the ground.

On Saturday, another Cop was beaten by a Bus Driver along the Montrose Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).The assaulted Cop was identified as Lance Corporal Singh and according to Police, the rank was beaten around 17:00h while he and his colleague, Constable Doris were performing their duties.

Their speed gun had captured a speeding minibus approaching them and they decided to stop it. Corporal Singh reportedly asked the driver to hand over his driver’s licence and he complied.

However, while Traffic Rank was writing up a speeding ticket, the driver allegedly tried to take back his driver’s licence but Corporal Singh refused to return it.

The Bus Driver decided to take the licence by force. Passengers of the minibus had recorded videos of the assault with their cell phones. In one of the videos, the Bus Driver was seen punching, slapping and wrestling the Cop to the ground.

A female Traffic Officer attempted to rescue her colleague but was unsuccessful.