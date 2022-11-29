Still champ!

– North Georgetown holds on to ‘Nationals’ swimming c/chip title

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The National Aquatic Centre at Lilliendaal was buzzing yesterday, where for the first time since 2019, some of Guyana’s best student-athletes gathered to compete in the swimming category of the National Schools Championships.

Over 1500 athletes and officials will represent 15 districts at one of the most prestigious sporting events in Guyana which is celebrating its 60th edition.

After the final splash yesterday, North Georgetown (District 11) once again claimed the swimming overall title scoring a total of 418 points.

North Georgetown usual rivals, District 10 (Upper Demerara/Kwakwani), finished 67 points adrift in second place (351 points). District 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was third (215 points).

East Georgetown (187), Essequibo Coast & Pomeroon (174), Rupununi (162), East Coast Demerara (94), East Bank Demerara (94), South Georgetown (77) and West Demerara (58) rounded off the top ten districts.

It’s no secret that the North Georgetown district is blessed with the gift of having some of Guyana’s top swimmers attend schools within their educational zone.

And as usual, District 11’s prominent swimmers did not disappoint.

Swim twins Paul and Patrice Mahaica were almost flawless in their respective categories.

While Patrice swam unbeaten, leaving her competition in the distance, Paul’s only blemish was disqualification in the Boys 18 and Under 50M backstroke event. That race was won by Flavio Thomas of the Rupununi (37.41 seconds).

Both Paul and Patrice represented Guyana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Vladimir Woodroffe was enjoying a smooth run at the championship until he was beaten by his fellow Dorado Speed Swim Club teammate, Elliott Gonsalves.

Gonsalves, representing the East Georgetown District, won the Boys 18 and Under Breaststroke in a time of 34.14 seconds. Woodroffe swam 35.75 seconds, and Malachi Thornhill (East Georgetown) was third (48.10s).

Sekhel Tzedeq, another swimmer who competed at the Commonwealth Games, was also unbeaten.

Tzedeq won the 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly, and 50m breaststroke and teamed up with Woodroffe, Mahaica and Stephon Ramkellawan to win the boys’ 200m freestyle relay.

Maiya Francois-Ifill, another outstanding swimmer for North Georgetown, turned in a superb performance to win the girls’ 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle and was part of the victorious 200m freestyle relay with Patrice Mahaica, Ariel Rodrigues and Monique Watson.

Maiya Francois-Ifill came second in the girls’ 50m freestyle race which was won by Sea Otters’ Shareefah Lewis who was representing East Coast Demerara. District 10’s Ronika Lambert was third.

Caribbean Games bronze and silver medallist Zara Crane was overpowering in the pool yesterday, winning all her races in the Girls U16 category.

Crane, representing East Georgetown, first won the 100m backstroke, 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke.

While the focus was on the country’s prominent swimmers, there were some outstanding performances in the junior categories.

David George and Shemeara Joseph were outstanding in the U10 categories for District 10.

Stephan Lyckerish, also from District 10, in the U12 category, end the day undefeated in the 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

Eon Mc Lean and Andella France of District 10 also turned in some eye-catching performances in the U14 category.