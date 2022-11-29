Scores seek employment at National Job Fair

Kaieteur News – Job seekers and Employers on Monday lauded the Government through the Ministry of Labour for its first ever National Job Fair which was aimed at ensuring more Guyanese are employed.

The job fair which was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre was held under the theme “Improving lives through Employment.” Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, job seeker, 23-year-old, Oneil Devon Damon when asked about his views on the initiative said that it was something interesting and “it give us a push in life to become somebody better.” He noted that there is a lot of young people who are at home and do not have a job, the fair he said would give young people that push.

Damon noted that he is currently employed but was at the fair seeking the opportunity of an employment where he can learn new things. “I’m working but you know I wanna push myself, because I always tell myself, I don’t see myself at one place all the time,” he added. His field of interest is in agriculture.

Another job seeker, Shakobe Barton, said yesterday that it was his first time seeking a job. He noted that he went to the fair seeking a job where he can put his skills to test. Barton shared that he had recently completed his studies at the Government Technical Institute (GTI) and was looking for a job in the construction sector, specifically dealing with engineering. When asked how he felt about the Ministry’s initiative, he said “They did quite a good job with the different set of jobs presenting what they do and what they have to offer for you. As people now coming into the work force especially me, I think they did a good job explaining everything and giving their businesses a good face.”

His mother, Elita Brown Phillips related to this publication that the job fair is a good initiative especially for young folks who are out of school and seeking employment. “ they can come to this place where they have people explaining, what is expected of them, what the jobs entail, where they can make application and so on,” Brown related.

A representative from TechnipFMC, an engineering company which specialises in subsea operations shared with Kaieteur News that the turnout was great especially from the young people.

Her company managed to collect a few applications and is looking to employ some of the applicants. The Representative also lauded the Ministry for such an event and hopes to have another hosted again.

The Job Fair on Monday saw over 25 different employers setting up booths. In attendance also were employers out of neighbouring Suriname.

Delivering his feature address at the launch, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton said that the initiative forms part of the Government’s manifesto and that it also falls under his ministry’s mandate to ensure employment for all. “Today’s event provides many opportunities for job seekers to meet face to face with employers not only those operating in the traditional sectors but those also operating in the Oil and Gas sector to explore employment opportunities,” he shared.

The Minister noted when they took office the plan was to create jobs for as many people as they can. During their two years in Government, he stated that his Ministry has managed to get persons employed through numerous initiatives such as the launch of the National Job Bank which opened earlier this year, through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) which has attracted persons not only in the coastland regions but persons in the hinterland areas and also through the Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency. Over the two years, he added they have managed to train over 7,000 persons and found employment for more than 50 percent of those persons who were trained.

Looking to have more persons in the workforce, the Minister shared that they have had discussion with the leadership of the University of Guyana where they are looking to have final year students do internships at some companies to build their experience. The Job Fair which was held between the hours of 10:00hrs and 18:00hrs. Minister Hamilton hinted that they are looking to make the initiative an annual event.