GECOM starts ID card distribution

…for new registrants, change of registration and replacement IDs only

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Monday announced that the distribution of National Identification (ID) cards has started countrywide.

Persons who completed registration transactions during the Cycle of Continuous Registration, held during the period March, 2022 – May, 2022 and the Claims and Objections Exercise which was held during the period August, 2022 – September, 2022 respectively, are advised that they can collect their National ID Cards from the GECOM Registration Office where the transaction was done.

“Specifically, only persons who would have completed new registration transactions, changes to their registration particulars, or applied for a replacement are required to visit the Registration Office,” the Commission said in a Press Release.

GECOM offices will be open on Monday to Thursday from 8:00hrs to 12:00hrs and between 13:00hrs to 16:30hrs and on Fridays to between 8:00hrs to 12:00hrs and 13:00hrs to 15:30hrs to facilitate the collection of the ID cards.

Authorizations will not be accepted and, in this regard, Registrants must uplift their ID Cards personally in accordance with GECOM’s Standard Operating Procedures in relation to the verification of identity, transparency, and accountability, the Commission added.

Meanwhile, persons who would have conducted transactions in previous registration exercises prior to 2022 and have not yet uplifted their National Identification Cards can do so immediately.