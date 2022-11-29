Fire destroys ECD hardware bond

Latest update November 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 29, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A massive fire on Monday afternoon destroyed a hardware bond at Plantation Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara, belonging to Z. Mohammed and Sons Trading.
When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene thick smoke billowed from the warehouse as scores of onlookers gathered in front of the Grand Costal Hotel which is nearby. Firefighters along with several fire tenders were in place battling the blaze which took several hours before it was completely brought under control.
This publication understands that the bond was stacked with thinners, sheet rack, ply-board and other hardware materials. During their hours-long quest to get the fire under control, several explosions were heard coming from inside the warehouse.
Speaking to Reporters at the scene, Businessman Zaid Mohammed related that he was in office when he received a phone call around 16:30hours informing him about the fire at the bond. Mohammed stated that he immediately contacted the fire department who responded to the emergency call. The businessman added that at the time of the fire none of his six employees was at the warehouse. “I don’t know if it’s electrical, but it could be electrical,” Mohammed said. Up to press time there was no official report on the fire from the Guyana Fire Service.
