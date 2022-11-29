Derelict vehicles, encumbrances to be removed from roadways – Public Works Ministry

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works has embarked on a campaign to remove derelict vehicles and all encumbrances from the roadways and has given the owners of the vehicles 24 hours to have the ruins removed.

In a public notice, the Ministry said “In this regard, vehicle owners are being warned to IMMEDIATELY remove such encumbrances, or have these removed by the Ministry’s team.”

The notice said that “all derelict vehicles should be taken to the Ministry’s derelict dumpsite, located at Laluni.” The Ministry’s dumpsite can be accessed from the Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway entrance.

The removal campaign will continue across the country and the owners of the vehicles will be given 24-hours to act.

“The Minister [Juan Edghill] makes it clear that the Ministry will not be responsible for any damage or loss when these derelict vehicles are removed,” the public notice said.

President Irfaan Ali had issued a call on residents to clean and upkeep their communities. His call was reiterated on Saturday during a walkabout at Herstelling and Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).