Latest update November 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Derelict vehicles, encumbrances to be removed from roadways – Public Works Ministry

Nov 29, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works has embarked on a campaign to remove derelict vehicles and all encumbrances from the roadways and has given the owners of the vehicles 24 hours to have the ruins removed.

In a public notice, the Ministry said “In this regard, vehicle owners are being warned to IMMEDIATELY remove such encumbrances, or have these removed by the Ministry’s team.”

The notice said that “all derelict vehicles should be taken to the Ministry’s derelict dumpsite, located at Laluni.” The Ministry’s dumpsite can be accessed from the Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway entrance.

A derelict vehicle is being removed from the roadway

The removal campaign will continue across the country and the owners of the vehicles will be given 24-hours to act.

“The Minister [Juan Edghill] makes it clear that the Ministry will not be responsible for any damage or loss when these derelict vehicles are removed,” the public notice said.

President Irfaan Ali had issued a call on residents to clean and upkeep their communities. His call was reiterated on Saturday during a walkabout at Herstelling and Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Seven Years Guyana’s VP doesn’t know what % Guyana getting

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Still champ!

Still champ!

Nov 29, 2022

– North Georgetown holds on to ‘Nationals’ swimming c/chip title By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The National Aquatic Centre at Lilliendaal was buzzing yesterday, where for the first...
Read More
Casemiro goal downs Switzerland to take Brazil into World Cup last 16

Casemiro goal downs Switzerland to take Brazil...

Nov 29, 2022

Top horses among over 40 already entered for Port Mourant Turf Club meet

Top horses among over 40 already entered for Port...

Nov 29, 2022

One finalist decided in UCCA/Vishnu Super Store 50 over cricket competition

One finalist decided in UCCA/Vishnu Super Store...

Nov 29, 2022

Suriname edge Guyana to win IGG overall title

Suriname edge Guyana to win IGG overall title

Nov 28, 2022

Odida Parkinson, Judy Lanis take ‘Nationals’ 10K race title

Odida Parkinson, Judy Lanis take ‘Nationals’...

Nov 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]