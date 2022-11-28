Woman kills grandmother at Charity

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old teacher was on Sunday arrested for the brutal killing of her grandmother at Charity Housing Scheme, on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

The dead woman identified as 75-year-old Angelica Agatha Gamell, of Lot 168 Charity Housing Scheme was reportedly killed around 04:00hrs.

Reports are that the elderly woman usually resides alone in her flat concrete house. A neighbour recalled hearing loud screams and sounds of a crying baby coming from her home that morning.

The noise reportedly lasted about 15 minutes before it suddenly went silent. Sometime later, the teacher reportedly turned up at the neighbour’s home and knocked on her door. The woman recalled that the teacher’s hands were bloodied and she was holding a naked baby in her arms. She allegedly told the neighbour that her baby had just died and attempted to give her the child, but the woman refused and the teacher walked out of the yard and disappeared into the streets.

Realizing that something was amiss the neighbour notified the police of her encounter with the teacher and the screams she heard earlier coming from Gamell’s home. Investigators were sent to check out the location and when they entered Gamell’s residence, they found her dead.

According to police, Gamell’s bloodied remains were found lying face down on her kitchen floor. There were large gaping wounds to the back of her neck and another to the right side of her head. Some of her hair appeared to be cut off and was found next to her body. Detectives also found a blood-stained scissors on top a gas stove and suspected that could be the weapon used to kill Gamell.

After conducting the necessary investigations at the crime scene, detectives began the search for the granddaughter who was reportedly found still wandering the streets with her baby. She was arrested and the baby was placed in the care of her relatives. Kaieteur News understands that the suspect had some injuries to her hand but appears to have little recollection of what transpired in her grandmother’s home that morning. It is believed that the woman may be suffering from mental health issues. Police have indicated that a psychiatric evaluation will be done.