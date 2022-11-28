Three Lindeners emerged winners of INFO 10 Business Pitch Competition

Kaieteur News – Three young entrepreneurs from Region 10 are now financially equipped to start or expand their businesses. This was made possible through the INFO 10 Small Business Development Exposition and Pitch Competition that was held on Friday November 25, 2022, at the Egbert Benjamin Conference Centre.

Out of a field of 40 applicants, 15 were shortlisted as finalists, to persuasively pitch their business proposals to the four judges, in an effort to convince

them that their business idea was the best and most deserving of financial investment.

The emerging winners were Zoe Sills, a representative of ‘Issa Snack Shop’ which is a snackette managed by four young women in South Mackenzie, Jalicia Thompson, of Legacy Beauty Studio, which is a natural hair care service provider, while Crystal Nicholos of Vision Landscaping, emerged winner of the start-up category.

In 2021, the inaugural Business Development Exposition and Pitch competition was held by INFO 10, in an effort to empower young business owners and potential entrepreneurs in Region 10, and provide them with the necessary technical support and funding to either expand or establish their businesses.

Scores of young and potential entrepreneurs have since benefitted from a wide array of knowledge sharing and networking opportunities. The initiative brings all the aspects of business development such as funding, technical support, networking, oil and gas, taxes, accounting, marketing

and much more, under one roof, for the participants to gain the requisite knowledge and understanding of the principles of business. In addition, a mentoring session was also held to provide further guidance on entrepreneurship and the ability to function profitably in a tough marketplace.

The Expo also saw scores of businesses participating, especially local manufacturers and producers who had their products on exhibition. Pam’s Coconut Oil Products won the prize for the best booth presented.

With continuous efforts being made by government and other stakeholders to diversify the economy of Region 10, which can no longer exclusively rely on bauxite mining, entrepreneurship remains a vital formula to enable economic diversification.

INFO 10 will continue to work along with the necessary stakeholders such as the Small Business Bureau and the Linden Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Development, to ensure that the positive transformation of the business sector in Region 10 is realised.

The initiative was sponsored by the Inter-American Development Bank, the People’s Republic of China, the Small Business Bureau, the Home Safe Security Services, Bosai Minerals Group Guyana and Jagmohan’s Construction Services.