Three Contractors submit bids to rehabilitate Mazaruni Prison’s admin. building

Nov 28, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Three Contractors have submitted bids for the rehabilitation of the Mazaruni Prison’s administrative building. The Contractors are Dassco Inc. ($75,514,050), Navin & Sons Construction ($63,834,180) and Emerald’s General Contracting & Distributors ($69,876,400).

The Administrative Building which will be rehabilitated at the Mazaruni Prison.

The Ministry of Home Affairs Engineer has estimated that the rehabilitative work on the building would cost some $70,597,380.

In October, during an inspection of capital projects at the Mazaruni Prison, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Prison’s administrative building was in dire need of repairs.

The Ministry in a release said that the building was established in 1887 and that rehabilitation works on this building will be done in accordance with Chapter 20:03 of the National Trust Act 7 of 1972, which is to restore and preserve national heritage.

This year the Ministry had received some $27B from the National Budget to execute its capital projects for the year.

During the recent opening of tenders, some of the projects which the money was budgeted for were opened.

Below are the projects and their bids:

Rehabilitation to Training School at Eve Leary – Guyana Police Force.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconstruction of Special Constabulary Headquarters- Guyana Police Force.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconstruction of Tactical Service Unit headquarters- Guyana Police Force.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

