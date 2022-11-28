The extreme lawlessness of the Guyana Police Force

Kaieteur News – When the APNU+AFC came to power, I told Khemraj Ramjattan who was made Minister of Home Affairs that the police force will undo his government if the government does not confront the lawlessness of the Guyana Police Force.

President Ali is a new president and if he does not rein in the lawlessness of the police force, he is going to lose public support. No government in this country is going to consolidate their credibility if they do not bring sanity to the police force.

A magistrate gave permission for an “all black party” to be held in the car park of MovieTowne last Saturday. The police force has to sign on to the magistrate’s approval by giving permission for the use of a loud speaker. I could not believe such a party would have been approved after what MovieTowne did on CARICOM Day in July 2019 when a Caribbean concert took place in the car park creating noise insanity in the nearby districts of Pattensen, Turkeyen, and Cummings Lodge.

See my columns of Wednesday, July 3, 2019, “GTT, MovieTowne, the police and shit-hole Guyana,” Friday, July 5, 2019, “Nastiness spreads like wild fire in this country” and Thursday, December 5, 2019, “MovieTowne, Guyana Carnival, a magistrate and a failed state.”

A magistrate did an asinine thing obviously calling into question that magistrate’s moral judgment about life. But it was the police force that is tasked with upholding the law in Guyana. How can a magistrate be so idiotic to give permission to hold a party where the decibels are equivalent to any concert worldwide in an open-air car park in the midst of places where more than a thousand people live?

At 1 AM, residents where I live called the police. I called the police six times between 2 AM and 3AM. The police never came. The EPA’s hotline was not working. The party stopped just after 6 AM. Can anyone in any civilized society imagine an open-air party in the midst of thousands of residents going from 9PM to 6AM with unlimited decibels?

Even if the magistrate is a complete moron, even if MovieTowne does not care about corporate responsibility, it is the police that are authorised to stop the uncivilised, lawless, illegal behaviour once the permitted hours are exceeded.

This country is not going to stop noise nuisance if the enforcing mechanism is the police force. The police force is not interested. A loud open-air party went on at MovieTowne from night until daybreak and the police did not stop it.

Recently, I wrote that the Ministry of Home Affairs needs to set up a separate noise nuisance unit with a hotline. That is the only way this country may get some relief. I honestly don’t think you can set up such a squad on a full time basis which may result in the personnel unoccupied for weeks and months if no calls are made.

What is the answer, I don’t know. But this I know – the police force is not going to act. This is the third time MovieTowne had shown this sadistic trait from 2019. It is time people take legal action against MovieTowne. But equally important where are those hypocrites in the Bar Association?

In response to a lawyer being detained for ten minutes by ranks of SOCU, they staged a picket/demonstration. They will show not an ounce of interest if an asinine magistrate giving a sponsor permission to hold a midnight party in a parking lot next to thousands of residents.

Who is this magistrate? What went through this magistrate’s mind when he/she signed that permit? Commonsense has to guide that magistrate that you are going to disturb the sleep of thousands of persons. Where do we go from here with regard to magistrates, the rapacious MovieTowne management and the lawless police force? I would think three avenues are available.

One is the Chancellor of the Judiciary. She needs to set guidelines for magistrates giving permission to hold loud parties. The second one is the Minister of Home Affairs. He can set policies for the police force. It is the police that have to approve of the use of a loud instrument.

Finally, there is the President of Guyana. He is the last resort in extremity. I will certainly have a word with him and the Minister if I should ever see them. (The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of this newspaper and its affiliates.)