Suriname edge Guyana to win IGG overall title

Team Suriname will head back to Paramaribo today with the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) trophy in tow after clinching the overall title when the curtains came down on the historic games last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports.

The November 25-27 IGG featured student-athletes at the U20 level and made a return for the first time since it was last hosted in 2017 in Paramaribo.

Suriname, Guyana and French Guiana competed in the disciplines of Track and Field, Badminton, Cycling (male only), Volleyball, Lawn Tennis, Football (female only), Table Tennis, Swimming, and Basketball.

When the dust settled, Suriname edged Guyana by two points, amassing a total of 110 points as compared to Guyana’s 108 and French Guiana’s 26 points.

French Guiana only participated in basketball (male and female) and Track and Field (male and female).

The Surinamese won the disciplines of basketball, volleyball, tennis and badminton, winning both the male and female components of the events.

They finished second to Guyana in table tennis, swimming, track and field and cycling. French Guyana was second in basketball, and the women’s team took second in track and field while the men’s side was third.

Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle, while delivering closing remarks said Guyana was a proud host of the IGG and was happy to play its part in keeping the spirit of the games alive.

The Government of Guyana, Ninvalle said to the gathering of athletes and officials of the three Guianas, is more than happy to do everything in its power to see the return of the IGG.

The return of the IGG is a manifestation of a promise made by President Irfaan Ali and Suriname’s Head-of-State, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, following discussions last August during a State visit to Guyana.

President Ali said the IGG is part of the Guyana and Suriname ‘People to People’ partnership, which he said is “bringing our people together, in a safe space that they can share and appreciate each other.” (Rawle Toney)