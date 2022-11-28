Shaquawn Gill new UGSS President

Kaieteur News – Twenty-year-old Shaquawn Gill, who is currently pursuing his Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies at the University of Guyana (UG) has been elected as the President of the UG Student’s Society (UGSS).

Gill was among three candidates vying for the top post of the decades-old student body. The elections were held last Thursday.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Gill stated that the work has now begun. “I am happy that the student body has placed their confidence in me. It shows that they understand and appreciate the vision that I have for the student society, and what I am hoping to do at the helm of that society,” the new President said.

He added that he is excited to start implementing the things he wants to see change to bring betterment to the students.

Kaieteur News had reported that Gill vowed to put together a team to analyse and make a proposal for the reduction of facilities fees. He explained that the fees have been of grave concern and that an SG-led UGSS will identify mechanisms to reduce the monies paid through the reduction of ancillary fees, library fees, and badge fees, while also ensuring the optimum output is given for all services offered.

Gill had shared that he would also establish a Student Complaint Operating System (S.C.O.S). “This system will serve as a fully operational and sustainable mechanism for students to lodge their issues and concerns surrounding the performance of the University, and be given close to real-time updates on the resolution of the issues/problems they have,” he said.

Some other plans Gill vows to execute are to ensure the full resumption of sporting and other extracurricular activities, foster bilateral relations amongst Caribbean universities and place an enhanced focus on mental health and services.