Latest update November 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Shaquawn Gill new UGSS President

Nov 28, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-year-old Shaquawn Gill, who is currently pursuing his Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies at the University of Guyana (UG) has been elected as the President of the UG Student’s Society (UGSS).

Shaquawn Gill, new UGSS President

Gill was among three candidates vying for the top post of the decades-old student body. The elections were held last Thursday.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Gill stated that the work has now begun. “I am happy that the student body has placed their confidence in me. It shows that they understand and appreciate the vision that I have for the student society, and what I am hoping to do at the helm of that society,” the new President said.

He added that he is excited to start implementing the things he wants to see change to bring betterment to the students.

Kaieteur News had reported that Gill vowed to put together a team to analyse and make a proposal for the reduction of facilities fees. He explained that the fees have been of grave concern and that an SG-led UGSS will identify mechanisms to reduce the monies paid through the reduction of ancillary fees, library fees, and badge fees, while also ensuring the optimum output is given for all services offered.

Gill had shared that he would also establish a Student Complaint Operating System (S.C.O.S). “This system will serve as a fully operational and sustainable mechanism for students to lodge their issues and concerns surrounding the performance of the University, and be given close to real-time updates on the resolution of the issues/problems they have,” he said.

Some other plans Gill vows to execute are to ensure the full resumption of sporting and other extracurricular activities, foster bilateral relations amongst Caribbean universities and  place an enhanced focus on mental health and services.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Seven Years Guyana’s VP doesn’t know what % Guyana getting

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Suriname edge Guyana to win IGG overall title

Suriname edge Guyana to win IGG overall title

Nov 28, 2022

Team Suriname will head back to Paramaribo today with the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) trophy in tow after clinching the overall title when the curtains came down on the historic games last evening at...
Read More
Odida Parkinson, Judy Lanis take ‘Nationals’ 10K race title

Odida Parkinson, Judy Lanis take ‘Nationals’...

Nov 28, 2022

Inaugural GCB U-13 Inter-County Tourney to be launched tomorrow  

Inaugural GCB U-13 Inter-County Tourney to be...

Nov 28, 2022

One finalist decided in UCCA/Vishnu Super Store 50 over cricket competition

One finalist decided in UCCA/Vishnu Super Store...

Nov 28, 2022

North New Amsterdam edge past Siparuta to win Region 6 One Guyana Football competition

North New Amsterdam edge past Siparuta to win...

Nov 28, 2022

GCA successfully complete Primary coaching programme

GCA successfully complete Primary coaching...

Nov 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]