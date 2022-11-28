Shaquawn Gill, new UGSS President

Latest update November 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-year-old Shaquawn Gill, who is currently pursuing his Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies at the University of Guyana (UG) has been elected as the President of the UG Student’s Society (UGSS).
Gill was among three candidates vying for the top post of the decades-old student body. The elections were held last Thursday.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, Gill stated that the work has now begun. “I am happy that the student body has placed their confidence in me. It shows that they understand and appreciate the vision that I have for the student society, and what I am hoping to do at the helm of that society,” the new President said.
He added that he is excited to start implementing the things he wants to see change to bring betterment to the students.
Kaieteur News had reported that Gill vowed to put together a team to analyse and make a proposal for the reduction of facilities fees. He explained that the fees have been of grave concern and that an SG-led UGSS will identify mechanisms to reduce the monies paid through the reduction of ancillary fees, library fees, and badge fees, while also ensuring the optimum output is given for all services offered.
Gill had shared that he would also establish a Student Complaint Operating System (S.C.O.S). “This system will serve as a fully operational and sustainable mechanism for students to lodge their issues and concerns surrounding the performance of the University, and be given close to real-time updates on the resolution of the issues/problems they have,” he said.
Some other plans Gill vows to execute are to ensure the full resumption of sporting and other extracurricular activities, foster bilateral relations amongst Caribbean universities and place an enhanced focus on mental health and services.
Nov 28, 2022Team Suriname will head back to Paramaribo today with the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) trophy in tow after clinching the overall title when the curtains came down on the historic games last evening at...
Nov 28, 2022
Nov 28, 2022
Nov 28, 2022
Nov 28, 2022
Nov 28, 2022
Kaieteur News – When the APNU+AFC came to power, I told Khemraj Ramjattan who was made Minister of Home Affairs that... more
Kaieteur News – The Court of Appeal of Guyana in a unanimous judgment in February of 2020 affirmed a ruling by the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]