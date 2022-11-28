Odida Parkinson, Judy Lanis take ‘Nationals’ 10K race title

– Schools Championship declared open by Prime Minister Mark Phillips

Odida Parkinson (District 3) and Judy Lanis of the Rupununi won the male and female categories of the National Schools Championship 10K Road Race yesterday to mark the start of the 60th edition of the prestigious event.

The race started at village Mary and Harlem on the West Demerara roadways and concluded inside the National Track and Field Centre at Edinburg.

Parkinson stopped the clock at 36 minutes, 48.23 seconds (36:48.23) to finish ahead of Kiene Wadkar from District 5- West Coast Berbice (37:21.88) and District 10’s Ledjuan Hensford (37:49.03).

In the Girl’s category, Lanis, from District 9, continued a rich tradition of hinterland athletes that claimed the title since the inception of the championships when she crossed the finish line in 44:21.90.

District 6 Odiessa George (46:28.43) and Rosmond Harvey (49:24.21) of District 3, was third.

The National Schools Track and Field, Cycling and Swimming Championships was declared open by Prime Minister Mark Phillips, who spoke on the importance of the championships and its long-lasting legacy on sports in Guyana.

Prime Minister Phillips, who hails from Linden, said the Government of Guyana will continue to play its part in the holistic development of sports while adding that the Championship’s longevity will be preserved under the PPP/C Government.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, offering remarks, stated that Sport is important to the education sector and that she’s happy to play a part in seeing a return of the championship which was last held in 2019.

Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) president Mark Lyte also delivered remarks at the opening ceremony which was held last evening.

The five-day championships (November 28 – December 2) will see over 1500 students, athletes and officials converging to represent their respective districts in events at the National Track and Field Centre, the National Aquatic Centre (swimming) and cycling at the National Park.

November 17 – 22, 2019, was the last time the championships were held. Organisers had to pull the plug on the event the following year after the world was battling the adverse effect of COVID-19.

The 59th edition of the Championship saw District 10, Upper Demerara/Kwakwani, winning their fifth consecutive overall title to take their total wins to an impressive 18 overall.

District 10 finished with 68 points, while their nemesis, North Georgetown (District 11), was second overall with 59 points.

In addition, the champions also clinched the much-subscribed Track & Field Championships.

District three (West Demerara) maintained their fine showing in the teachers’ championship with a marginal victory over District 13 (South Georgetown). (Rawle Toney)