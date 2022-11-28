North New Amsterdam edge past Siparuta to win Region 6 One Guyana Football competition

It was a gripping encounter fit for a final and is being termed as one of the better football matches played in Berbice in a long while. The final of the Region 6, East Berbice Corentyne, One Guyana Football competition between North New Amsterdam and Siparuta of the Upper Corentyne River was an enthralling encounter.

At the end of the game home team North New Amsterdam held their nerves to keep off a game Siparuta 3-2 to come out victorious in a pulsating match.

Played at the All Saints Scots Church Ground, Princess Elizabeth Road, New Amsterdam, the game was watched by a large crowd that included Regional Executive Officer Narendra Persaud and other regional and BFA officials.

North New Amsterdam scored first, off the booth of Kevon Williams in the 14th minute. Siparuta determined to make sure that their over 240 miles travel (both ways) to participate in the competition was not in vain as they give it their all and equalized in the 27th minute with Jeffery Joseph finding the back of the net. They took the lead as marksman Joseph was again on target in the 35th minute.

Siparuta continued to hold the lead but North NA urged on by the large home crowd worked hard and was able to level the score in the 71st minute off the booth of Delroy Ferdinand.

It was excitement and nail biting after as both went after each other and the win, and when the game seemed to be heading into extra time it was a Joshua Wilson strike in the 93rd minute that seal the win for North New Amsterdam much to the jubilation of the home fans.

In the third place play off, South New Amsterdam was all over their Lower Corentyne opponents with a 6-0 win.

Leonardo Adams hammered home 4 with one each from Nigel King and Kwesi Mickle.

At the end of the competition the winning team was presented with the Region 6 One Guyana Trophy by Regional Executive Officer Narendra Persaud.

Mr. Persaud thanked the teams for participating in the competition and promised that more such activities will be organized by the government in the near future.

He was happy the way the competition was organized and congratulated the BFA and spectators. (Samuel Whyte)