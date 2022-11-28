Nine new COVID-19 cases; four in ICU

Kaieteur News – There are nine new COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health, and these have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 71,582.

The Ministry reported that four persons are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), four persons in institutional isolation and 110 persons are in home isolation.

To date, a total of 70,179 people have recovered, while the death toll stands at 1,285.