Joint Services destroy large fields of ganja in Berbice River

Nov 28, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Members of the Joint Services on Saturday destroyed three large fields of marijuana cultivation during an extensive exercise in the Berbice River.

In a press release, the Guyana Police Force said a party of policemen from Regional Division # 6 along with the Police Narcotic Branch (Georgetown), Coast Guard and the Guyana Defence Force conducted operations in the Berbice River on 2022-11-26 following reports of cattle rustling by a farmer of Kimbia Village, Upper Berbice River.

As the team went in pursuit of the perpetrators, they came across three suspected cannabis farms measuring about eight acres along the Ebini Trail, Upper Berbice River, with about thirty seven thousand suspected plants ranging from three to seven feet in height weighing approximately 4000 pounds. Three makeshift camps with four hundred pounds of dry cannabis, along with one tiller and several farming equipment were seen. The estimated cost of the suspected cannabis is G$585,134,100. At one of the camps, components of a suspected firearm were also found and have been lodged. All the cannabis plants and camps were destroyed by fire.

The ganja fields that were destroyed during a Joint Services exercise in the Berbice River on Saturday.

 

 

