Inaugural GCB U-13 Inter-County Tourney to be launched tomorrow  

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) is set to launch the first-ever under-13 inter-county tournament tomorrow, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Albion Sports Complex, Berbice.

Ravid Fredericks

Richard Ramdehol

The tournament is a three-team, 40-overs round-robin competition.

The opening match is Berbice v Essequibo on Tuesday, November 29, followed by Essequibo v Demerara on Thursday, December 1 and Berbice v Demerara on Saturday, December 3.

All matches will be played at Albion, starting at 10:00 hours.

The teams participating in this tournament are:

Brandon Henry

Berbice Team: Richard Ramdehol (Captain), Tameshwar Deonandan (Vice-captain), Mohamed Balle, Lemuel De Jonge, Balraj Narine, Arif Madramutoo, Nathaniel Ramsammy, Arif Bacchus, Shahid Gajnabi, Denish Singh, Luke Amsterdam, Dave Sewpersaud, Leon Reddy, Raffel Mc Kenzie, Arush Hemraj, and Donovan Newland. Reserves: William Castello, Fayad Gaffur, Jade Campbell and Kuamassy Mentore.

Coach: Tremayne Smartt

Manager: Egbert Lyken

Demerara Team: Brandon Henry (Captain), Makai Dowlin, Lomar Seecharran (Vice-captain), Ganesh Appanah, Shaker Ramesh, Joshua Bollers, Rayaz Latiff, Nathan Bishop, Patrice Frazer, Thierry Davis, Henekiah Hohenkirk, Jasami Craig, Devendra Ramkarran, Jermaine Grovesner and Joshua Williams.  Reserves: Mario Singh, Kadeem Campbell, Nicholas Rukhdoe, Rakeem Latif and Nathaniel Sukhnandan.

Coach: Latchman Yadram

Manager/Assistant Coach: Daniel Barker.

Essequibo Team: Ravid Fredericks (Captain), Ethan Silas (vice-captain), Capildev Kisson, Otis Roberts, Timothy Ramdat [wk.], Aarav Sukhram, Tyrese Stephney, Darrius Pearson, Vidal Narnie, Zahir Ramkissoon, Justin Henry, Arif Singh, Arron Descosta, Joseph Bholo, Jamol Sahoy and Manav Samlall.

Coach: Nandkishore Andrews

Manager/Assistant Coach: Rayon Da Costa.

 

 

Seven Years Guyana’s VP doesn’t know what % Guyana getting

