GCA successfully complete Primary coaching programme

Latest update November 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 28, 2022 Sports
The skills day Event held at the Queen’s College (QC) earlier this month with 14 students (7 boys and 7 girls) being selected from each of the eight Primary Schools that participated in eight-weeks of cricket coaching programme organised by the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) saw a total of 25 boys and 25 girls from each school (400 boys and girls from grades three to six) being exposed for the first time to cricket.
The Skills day event commenced with a welcome address to QC by the HM Candace Cave-Stephens, followed by a tour of the schools which was guided by QC prefects.
The excited Students then participated in the Skills day where they were assessed by GCA technical personnel Mark Harper, Roderick Lovell and Neil Barry to see how much they learnt during the coaching sessions.
Lunch was taken by the Participants which was prepared by the Home Economics Students of QC.
The coaches who conducted the sessions were: Rawle Merell, Kervin Ross, Ranole Bourne, Akaze Thompson, Abena Parker, Pernell Christie, Kenroy Joseph and Dorian Best.
The programme was fully sponsored by Guyana Beverage Inc, under the ‘Koolkids’ Brand.
According the President of the GCA, former Guyana First-Class batter Neil Barry, the eight-week programme was successfully run by his hard working Association, adding that the young boys and girls learnt about the basics of cricket and had fun doing so.
“The Coaches did a great job with the Kids and hopefully the Schools in GCA area would produce players for Guyana U-13 teams,” said Barry whose 71 is his highest score in nine First-Class matches.
