Bus driver arrested for beating cop over licence

Nov 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A minibus driver was detained on Saturday after he assaulted a traffic rank over a driver’s licence along the Montrose East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road.
The assaulted cop was identified as Lance Corporal Singh.
According to police, the rank was beaten around 17:00hrs while he and his colleague, Constable Doris were performing their duties along the road.
Their speed gun had captured a speeding minibus approaching them and they decided to stop it. Corporal Singh reportedly asked the driver to hand over his driver’s licence and he complied.
However, while he (the cop) was writing up a speeding ticket, the driver allegedly tried take back his driver’s licence but Corporal Singh refused to give it back.
The bus driver then decided to take it by force and ended up beating the cop. Passengers of the minibus had recorded the assault with their cellphones.
In one of the cellphone recorded videos, the bus driver could be seen punching, slapping and wrestling the cop to the ground. His female colleague tried to part them but was unsuccessful.
Back-up had to be called to restrain the bus driver. He was eventually arrested and placed in the lock-ups at the Sparendaam Police Station pending charges.
