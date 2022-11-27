Vital information about premature babies

Kaieteur News – World Prematurity Day is observed every year on November 17.

Babies are considered premature when they are born before 37 weeks of pregnancy have been completed. Guyana began to raise awareness of preterm birth challenges in 2017.

Every year 15 million babies are born prematurely, which is more than one in ten of all babies born across the world.

On November 17 last, Guyana joined the rest of the world in observing the impact that prematurity has globally and raise awareness about premature births as the leading cause of child death for children under five years of age.

Today, premature births claim about 1,000,000 lives every year with the rate of premature deliveries increasing in many countries.

At the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), on any given day, approximately 70% of the newborn admissions are born prematurely.

Dr. Sara Singh of the Department of Pediatrics at GPHC told the Waterfall newspaper that most of these newborns are admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

She explained that most preterm babies arrive early and without warning. However, she said that some pregnancies are known to be high risk and may need a preterm delivery because either the mother and/or baby are at risk.

If this is the case, Dr. Singh said the Doctor in charge of this delivery will prepare the mother by offering advice and medications that can help to improve the outcome of the baby.

She noted too that the Obstetrician may suggest treatment that could delay the birth, therefore giving the fetus more time to develop.

According to Dr. Singh, the smaller a baby is at birth, the more vulnerable he or she is, and the more intense care is needed to help sustain its life.

“A premature baby’s heart, lungs, and brain are not fully developed, and unfortunately, some babies are born far too soon and we unable to keep them alive. In Guyana, that age is now 28 weeks. In more developed countries that age may be as low as 22 weeks. This is our goal in Guyana. One day we want to see a baby born at 22 weeks go home with its parents,” she added.

As it relates to care, Dr. Sigh said that preterm babies may require support to breathe and feed. “They may also need antibiotics to help fight infections and incubators to stay warm. After several days, weeks, or even months, some of these babies go home with their families, but there are also those babies that do not survive,” she added.

PREVENTION

As the old adage states ‘prevention is better than cure’ Dr. Singh said there are steps that women can take to help minimize the risk of giving birth early.

Dr. Singh explained that “When a woman knows that she wants to become pregnant, she should seek advice from a medical professional on how to have a healthy pregnancy. It is important for women to join a prenatal clinic as soon as she knows that she is pregnant.”

According to her, this is the only way risk factors for preterm labour can be properly assessed. Stop all cigarette smoking, alcohol, and illicit drug use.

The Pediatrician noted that prenatal vitamins as well as a healthy diet are also important.

“Women are at a higher risk of having a baby too early if they are undernourished or underweight particularly if their Basal Metabolic Index (BMI) is less than 19.8 before pregnancy. Obese women (with a BMI of more than 30) are at an increased risk for medical intervention that may lead to premature birth. It is unwise to diet during pregnancy but being physically active throughout pregnancy will boost overall well-being and reduce the risk of conditions such as diabetes and hypertension which can also lead to premature delivery,” she added.

The Doctor noted that physical abuse or stress from serious life events can also cause premature delivery. It is important to get help. Confiding in a partner, or a friend, or seeking advice from a Doctor can provide some support needed to help overcome the stress that accompanies having a baby.

She stressed that the prevention of preterm birth and the management of a premature baby is not a simple task.

According to the pediatric Doctor, “It takes a community of individuals that will motivate and encourage expectant mothers to seek the care that she needs in order to have a healthy baby. It involves nurses and Doctors that are trained to take care of sick babies as well as equipment that are made specifically for newborns.”

It therefore takes the support of our entire country to decrease premature births and improve the outcomes of babies that are born too soon.