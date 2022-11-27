Tanker that crashed into Harbour Bridge left Guyana without paying a cent – Min. Edghill

…says three DHBC workers sent on leave

Kaieteur News – Three workers of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) have been sent on leave pending an investigation into how the Panamanian oil tanker that crashed into the Bridge on October 8, 2022 causing $1B in damages, has left Guyana without paying up.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill on Saturday confirmed that the staff was sent on leave. In an earlier Press Release on Saturday said that the vessel, MV Tradewind Passion which was detained to facilitate an investigation and subsequently released as a result of a court order failed to lodge $247.4M.

The vessel was detained after the collision caused extensive damage to critical components of the DHB, which not only left it inoperable but resulted in thousands of passengers and tons of agricultural produce stranded on both sides of the Demerara River.

However, Justice Fidela Corbin Lincoln had ordered that the vessel be released after the owners agreed to lodge some $247.4M at the court.

On November 11, 2022, the High Court ruled that the Canama Trading S De RL Company is entitled to constitute a limitation fund under Section 414 (1) of the Shipping Act by paying or lodging with the Court, as security, $245,567,288.01 in keeping with an agreement it has with the DHBC.

According to the Statement of Claim (SoC) filed at the High Court, the DHBC said that the collision caused $1B and counting in damages and that there has been no compensation despite several oral requests demanding payment of the sum.

As such, the Corporation claimed $1B for special damages and $50M in damages for negligence since the master of the vessel owned by the Panamanian company was negligent and failed to exercise the relevant international safety conventions for safety at sea.

The DHBC through its Attorney, Sanjeev Datadin, explained that the vessel’s master was negligent since he failed to sail at a safe speed, failed to report difficulties being encountered upon approaching the bridge, and failed to use reasonable care and skill in its operation so that the fuel tanker could veer away from, thereby avoiding collision with the bridge.

However, on Saturday, Minister Edghill said, “It must be noted that there was no actual payment of monies into the Court”, stated Edghill who noted that the Vessel sailed out of Guyana’s waters without notifying the General Manager of the DHB.

The Minister said that Guyana, through its regulatory agencies, has no control over its waters and marine traffic so there was nothing could be done to stop the vessel from leaving.

“All of Guyana can be assured that this Government will continue to vigorously pursue its claims in this matter to ensure that the Demerara Harbour Bridge is justly compensated for the damages caused by the Tradewind Passion,” the Minister assured.