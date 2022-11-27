Latest update November 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Suriname drowned Guyana 103-51 at IGG female b/ball 

Nov 27, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Suriname women’s team signalled their intention of taking the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) women’s basketball trophy back to Paramaribo with a 52-point win over Guyana at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Action between Suriname and French Guiana last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The Dutch-speaking women routed the home team 103 – 51 in their opening match, while their men’s side also got off to a good start when they defeated French Guiana 73 – 56.

In the women’s game, Suriname raced to a 50 – 22 lead at halftime, with the team’s captain, Chiniqua Serget doing the bulk of the scoring.

They would outscore Guyana 28 – 11 heading into the final period with a 45-point lead (78-33) and added 25 points in the fourth to seal the win.

Serget ended with a game-high 35 points, while Shania Sears (10) was the only Guyanese player in double digits.

Meanwhile, the Surinamese men’s team had an all-round team performance to push aside their French Guiana counterparts and set up a showdown with Guyana tonight.

The Guyanese men played their first game last evening against French Guiana, and up to press time, the result was unknown. (Rawle Toney)

 

