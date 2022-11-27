Suriname drowned Guyana 103-51 at IGG female b/ball 

Latest update November 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 27, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Suriname women’s team signalled their intention of taking the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) women’s basketball trophy back to Paramaribo with a 52-point win over Guyana at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
The Dutch-speaking women routed the home team 103 – 51 in their opening match, while their men’s side also got off to a good start when they defeated French Guiana 73 – 56.
In the women’s game, Suriname raced to a 50 – 22 lead at halftime, with the team’s captain, Chiniqua Serget doing the bulk of the scoring.
They would outscore Guyana 28 – 11 heading into the final period with a 45-point lead (78-33) and added 25 points in the fourth to seal the win.
Serget ended with a game-high 35 points, while Shania Sears (10) was the only Guyanese player in double digits.
Meanwhile, the Surinamese men’s team had an all-round team performance to push aside their French Guiana counterparts and set up a showdown with Guyana tonight.
The Guyanese men played their first game last evening against French Guiana, and up to press time, the result was unknown. (Rawle Toney)
Nov 27, 2022Kaieteur News – Suriname women’s team signalled their intention of taking the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) women’s basketball trophy back to Paramaribo with a 52-point win over Guyana at the...
Nov 27, 2022
Nov 27, 2022
Nov 27, 2022
Nov 27, 2022
Nov 27, 2022
Kaieteur News – A group of opposition politicians and their surrogates have dispatched a letter to various inter-governmental... more
Kaieteur News – The Court of Appeal of Guyana in a unanimous judgment in February of 2020 affirmed a ruling by the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]