Poor people does waste money at Christmas!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is a good thing Irfaan nah pay dat backpay before last Friday. All of it might have been spent out at de Black Friday sale. And den would ah be a another set of talking how de people nah gat money fuh Christmas.

Guyanese went pun a shopping spree last Friday. But yuh notice dat was mostly poor people storming dem stores and buying out all dem appliances. How much rich people yuh did see in de crowd that gather outside Courts on Thursday night?

Is poor people does spend till dem drop fuh Christmas. Some of dem does even go to de bank and borrow fuh Christmas. And den when yuh ask dem how dem spend de holidays, dem does say, “Quiet!”

Dem does spend Christmas and Boxing Day quiet but dem does go pun a spending whirlwind in preparation fuh dem same days. And after Christmas dem does be wondering what was all the fuss about.

Deh gat poor people wah does claim dem struggling fuh put food pun dem table, yet every year dem gat to get new blinds fuh dem house, spread vinolay fuh cover de poor flooring, and does want buy nuff appliances just fuh impress dem poor friends.

Dem fuhget dat de man whose birth dem celebrating rode into Bethlehem on a donkey and not a Dodge Ram. And he was born in a manger and not a mansion. He nah had blinds. If he were around today, he might ask how come people celebrating he birthday and nat inviting he into dem home and hearts!

Talk half. Leff half