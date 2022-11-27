Latest update November 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Mahaica man killed in tractor accident

Nov 27, 2022

Kaieteur News – A 46-year-old man was on Saturday killed after a tractor he was operating, turned over in a rice field at Handsome Tree, Mahaica Creeat, East Coast Demerara (ECD), pinning him.

Dead is Abdool Sheriff Hussain of Little Baiboo, Mahaica Creek.

According to Police, the accident occurred at about 09:30h while Hussain was ploughing the rice field. The man’s friend who was some 20 feet away said he tried to rescue him but could not do so. He also sought help from persons who were nearby to remove Hussain from under the tractor.

Hussain was rushed to the Mahaicony Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

 

 

 

