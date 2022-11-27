Local NGO on a mission to support grieving families

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – After Marva Langevine lost one of her dearest friends in 2014, she observed that children and adults often find it very difficult to accept the death of their loved ones.

While some sulk into depression, others never go back to their normal lives. But to help such grief stricken families, the Guyana Golden Lives Organization, headed by a phenomenal young woman is creating a shift to aid in cushioning the devastating sadness some experience during that time.

Langevine recently hosted a reception with support from British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller to help raise awareness about the pain families feel after the death a loved one. The reception was also hosted to raise funds for her organization that is works to comfort children who struggle to cope with losing their loved ones.

“After my friend died in 2014, I observed that children do grieve and adults may lack the energy and knowledge to assist children in coping with loss. Children have distinct notion of death at different stages of development. I knew I had to be there for [my friend’s] two sons after she died. I paid them frequent visits and maintained contact with their grandmother who became a widow three months after [my friend] died,” Langevine said.

It was here that the young woman’s journey began on grief support. She said, “According to Jurstan Natal, the risk of major depression is seven times greater for early adolescents after the death of either parent. Orphans are more vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.”

In 2016 Langevine decided to enter the Miss World Guyana Pageant on a ‘Child Bereavement Awareness’ platform to help enlighten the public and start a national conversation on the issue. She copped the ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ award for her inspiring advocacy but not give up there.

Eager to offer support to families still reeling from the loss of loved ones, she decided to launch the Guyana Golden Lives Organization, a charitable body that is funded by generous businesses, organizations and individuals.

“I completed all of this while studying for a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, Spanish Major and teaching full time. It was a difficult task and it became exhausting. My mental and emotional health suffered greatly. Months later, following a frightening incident with suicidal thoughts, I decided to take care of myself…after the Pageant I continued to champion the cause and I was awarded the Queen’s Young Leader Award in 2018 for my work as a Child Bereavement Advocate,” the young woman recalled.

This event served to establish a good relation between Langevine and the British High Commission. In fact, the former British High Commissioner to Guyana, Gregory Quinn was among great supporters of the Child Bereavement Advocate and enabled her to continue along her journey.

Guyana Golden Lives Organization

The Guyana Golden Lives Organization (GGLO) was launched in 2018. It is the country’s first non-profit grief support body. Its vision is to assist in providing comfort and support of all kinds to children across all divides who have suffered bereavement.

The organization’s mission is to express dedication to serving the needs of bereaved children and families in Guyana and beyond, while providing support and educational opportunities to those who serve them.

The NGO ensures that individuals have the knowledge and confidence to support each other when they are bereaved. “After all, grief is not a mental illness but people who receive early assistance have a lower risk of developing complicated or persistent bereavement disorder,” the GGLO Leader advocated.

So far, she noted that over 10 families and 50 children, who lost a parent or close relative, have received assistance through her NGO.

In addition, GGLO has hosted a grief symposium along with virtual workshops to help educate stakeholders on coping with grief and loss.

Meanwhile, Langevine also pursued a Master’s Degree in Psychology. She only just completed her studies and is preparing for graduation come 2023. The Advocate has also volunteered her services to Child Bereavement UK, where she benefitted from a number of training sessions to advance her knowledge.

Over the years, she has mentored children and adults who were lost loved ones. Langevine hosts specials meetings, home visits and even take children out to parks and other recreational spaces as part of the healing process.

“I have spent a lot of my own money but I have only gotten this far because of the generous donations of individuals who support me and the Charity’s work. I remember two volunteers (named) meeting me in town to buy uniform and other materials for a teen before she started her studies at the Government Technical Institute. I took $20,000 out of my salary every month to assist her with transportation because I promised to fund her tertiary education through our scholarship fund and was introduced to Maureen Gaskin who listened to my vision and pledged $50,000 monthly towards the educational needs of the child,” said an emotional Langevine.

Today, the young woman who received the funding has graduated and is furthering her studies at the University of Guyana (UG) where she is pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering.

Passionate about being able to help more families, Langevine is seeking donations to help fund the work of the charitable group.

Persons who would like to donate to help grieving families receive support can reach out to Marva Langevine on 592- 671-3996 or send her an email at [email protected].