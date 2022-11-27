Guyanese Businessman receives prestigious Excellence Award from Canadian NGO

Latest update November 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 27, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Guyanese Businessman, Tamesh Jagmohan, a founding member of the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce, is the recipient of the prestigious ‘Excellence Award’ from Heritage Beyond Borders (HBB), a Canadian Non-Governmental Organisation.
Heritage Beyond Borders promotes liberal thinking and to increase tolerance and respect for ethic differences.
The NGO aims to achieve harmony and understanding between the people of different ethnicities and cultures that are reflected in the Canadian population. This is done by promoting inter-exchanges that transcends borders, ethnicity and culture that individual communities have and cherish.
The award bestowed on Jagmohan is ‘in special recognition for his outstanding contribution in promoting Canada-Guyana relations in commerce, culture, and philanthropy.’
Jagmohan received the prestigious award on November 19, 2022 at the HBB’s 15th anniversary award and gala.
Meanwhile, Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau in congratulating the organization said that for 15 years, HBB, “has played a key role in the life of the community, promoting multi-culturalism, and harmony.”
Prime Minister Trudeau said the anniversary, “offers a wonderful opportunity to pay tribute to outstanding individuals for their contribution to the community” while noting that the awardees are “most deserving of this special recognition”. He thanked HBB for its outstanding work.
“You can take pride in knowing that your efforts are deeply appreciated and are helping to build a fairer more equal Canada,” Trudeau added.
Similarly, Shaun Chen, Member of Parliament (MP) for Scarborough North said HBB’s work is ‘important’ in promoting multiculturalism and breaking down social barriers in society.
The Scarborough North MP said HBB’s anniversary “was also an excellent opportunity to recognize prominent individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to society.”
