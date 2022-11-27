National HIV/STI Conference set for Dec. 4

Kaieteur News – Guyana is set to host the first annual HIV/AIDS Conference aimed at educating healthcare workers on best practices when caring for persons living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

The Conference which will be hosted by the National Aids Programme Secretariat (NAPS) is set for December 4, 2022 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. It will be held from 08:30h to 12:30h. NAPS will be celebrating its 30th anniversary next month.

This Conference aims to showcase the evolution of HIV treatment in Guyana, and help healthcare practitioners understand new care and treatment strategies for HIV and other STIs.

Dr. Tariq Jagnarine, Programme Coordinator at NAPS, said Guyana is a leader in many of the initiatives it has implemented to address HIV and other STIs. The Conference he said will highlight Guyana’s progress and also look to the future.

“Guyana has always been sort of a leader and the country that sets that trend starting many of these initiatives. We are one of the first countries to start PrEP [Pre-exposure prophylaxis], self-testing, our Hepatitis Clinic, coming up with this approach of having community testing done, many outreaches … so if you look at the Caribbean trend we’re actually, in terms of our first UNAID target, we’re leading there.”

In addition to the conference, where several local and international specialists are scheduled to speak, an exhibition will be held.

Experts scheduled to participate in the conference are: Dr. Shanti Singh – Anthony, Knowledge Management Coordinator at PANCAP, Dr. Leandro Sereno, Technical Focal Point for HIV/STI at PAHO/WHO and Dr. Hector Bolivar, an Infectious Disease Specialist from Miami.

Through a number of presentations, Dr. Jagnarine says attendees will be updated on new treatments in the field and ways to improve on the work currently being done.

“A conference that is going to target all healthcare workers, including; Doctors, Medex, Pharmacists, even Nurses too given that there is a nursing council that would have been approved by Parliament. And this conference is going to offer continued education credits (CME credits) to them. They’re going to be updated in terms of new best practices around HIV and STIs,” he said.

Further, Dr. Jagnarine disclosed that Minister of Health, Dr./825 Frank Anthony will also be attending the event. He said the Minister will launch a number of new policies, guidelines, protocols and algorithms relating to the HIV/STI care and treatment.

“For this 30th Anniversary too we are planning to have a book ‘The HIV Guyana Story’ that tells about the past four decades. What has HIV been like in Guyana, what was done and also what are some of the challenges,” the NAPS Programme Coordinator said.