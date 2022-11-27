Father of three murdered after winning Superbet

The detective…

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Cloudy footage from a security camera has left detectives clueless about the identity of a mystery killer, who on November 6 last murdered a father of two young children and an unborn child before he got home to share his Superbet winnings with his common-law-wife.

The dead man, Delon Hendricks, a 27 year-old-carpenter of Sideline Dam Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was reportedly killed on his way home from a pool shop at Lusignan, ECD. His bloodied remains were found around 23:00 hrs.

Detectives believe that the motive behind his killing could be robbery, but weeks have passed and police are yet to identify a suspect.

Hendricks’s close relatives are fearful that his case will run cold and believe that his killer could be someone who might have been in the pool shop that tragic evening, where he was last seen alive drinking Guinness with friends and playing superbet games.

Investigators were able to secure footage showing that Hendricks was knocked off of his bicycle by a man just moments after he left the pool shop. The individual was clearly seen stabbing Hendricks to death before running away, but the quality of the footage was not good enough to identify the killer and police have not yet found any new leads to solve the murder.

According to family members, Hendricks is the third person to be murdered in his family. His uncles were brutally murdered years ago and there murders have turned out to be cold cases. They are fearful that Hendricks’s killer might also get away with murder.

However, they have vowed to fight for justice because his killer snatched him away from his two young children and their pregnant mother who are now left to fend for themselves.

Hendricks is originally from Lima Sands, on the Essequibo Coast where he grew up with his mother and younger siblings. He only started living on the East Coast of Demerara some two years ago.

Hendricks, according to his cousin Arlean Singh, was forced to drop out of school at a young age because of poverty. He had to find work to help support his household and take care of his younger siblings.

Two years ago, Hendricks decided that it was time to make a life for himself and decided to leave Lima Sands to look for betterment in the city. He met a girl, fell madly in love and decided to settle down in Buxton. He soon started a family and used his skill as a carpenter to take care of them.

His common-law-wife described him as a hard worker who did his best to take care of his family, but on November 6 their happy home came crashing down.

Hendricks worked together with his brother-in-law. After ending a week of hard work on Saturday afternoon, November 6, they collected their wages and decided to visit a pool shop in Lusignan with other work colleagues and friends to have a few drinks.

It was a regular liming spot for them where Hendricks would often try his luck playing Superbet games there.

That evening was no different. According to his brother-in-law, he was lucky to win some extra cash. His brother-in-law reportedly left there close to 22:00 hrs because Hendricks wanted to stay a little longer to see if he might win again.

Those who were at the shop recalled that he left there not long after but Hendricks never made it home.

His waiting wife and children became worried and his brother-in-law was sent to look for him. It was while searching for him that he was told by some individuals that Hendricks was killed.

It is unclear how those folks learnt that Hendricks was killed, but it is presumed that they might have seen his bloodied remains on Lusignan Access Road after a resident found him dead.

Kaieteur News had learnt that the resident was at home watching TV when he heard some noise outside. He stepped outside to see what was going on and spotted a dead man lying on the road in front of his home with a bicycle not too far away.

He called 911 to report what he saw and crime scene experts showed up with other ranks to examine and remove the body.

Hendricks’ brother-in-law however claimed that he was not given all that details and it was not until it was reported in the media that a man had been found murdered along the Lusignan Access road that he realised that it was probably true.

They went down to the Memorial Gardens Funeral to check the body and when they got there their worst fears were realized; that the hard working father of three was killed after winning at Superbet.