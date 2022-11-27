‘APizzaLL’

“Young entrepreneurs prove to the masses that there are unorthodox paths to success and it isn’t this confined sphere of only academics that can lead to excellence.”

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – Some of you may have tried at least one or more of the scrumptious pizzas from ‘APizzaLL’, an emerging venture owned by Olympic Weightlifter, Shammah Timothy Noel. But do you know how this popularly known venture came about, or what led Noel to establish such a business.

In a recent exclusive interview with this magazine, Noel said that this venture has always been a dream he wanted to accomplish ever since he was a little boy. Growing up he said he had always been a lover for fast foods, and had the idea that he too can one day prepare these fast foods and perhaps even do them better. “Since I was I don’t even know probably 10, I was always inspired and always liked fast food and I remember my mom taking me to KFC where one of my favourite things to eat was the Zinger Box. Anytime I travelled, I always enjoyed trying fast food from where ever I visited. I always thought to myself that I can do this and I am pretty sure that I can do this better,” he recalled.

Noel said that he grew up in Lethem and with Lethem being in the hinterland regions, there was not much fast food places as compared to the ones on the coastland. So back in 2016 while looking for a venture in which to invest, the thought of Lethem not having as much as an ice-cream parlour or any fast food kind of place, that was when the whole business idea of opening a fast food establishment first germinated. After getting the necessary resources, Noel shared that in 2018 he decided to open up his first fast food business, an ice-cream shop.

Eventually, that business expanded and he started to offer other foods, which included burgers and pizzas. It was the pizza that was quite the attraction. Noel said that shortly after opening that venture he had to close the business due to some issues with the building he was renting at the time to operate.

After closing the business, he shared that he went on to pursue his studies, but shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he had to return home to Lethem because the University of Guyana had closed its doors for face-to-face learning.

“So I decided to stay in Lethem and in staying in Lethem, my mom was like you always said that you don’t wanna work for anyone, you wanna do this and you wanna have this pizzeria and you always talking about it why not start now. I made a set of excuses because at the time everything was locked down even the border with Guyana and Brazil. So I had all these negative thoughts in my head and my mom was like you know you should just try,” he explained.

Being motivated by his mom to pursue his dream, that was when the whole idea of ‘APizzaLL’ came about. He noted that ever since the first business failed, he used the time to get better at his craft of making pizzas. Noel related that he comes from a family that loves cooking, and while in school he had pursed the Food and Nutrition subject because he too likes cooking, he said he knew his way around the kitchen.

When the pandemic came, he explained that he pretty much dove into the business head first, having resigned from the job that he had and putting his degree on pause. “And I had more faith in my vision, in my dream than I had in anything else and my mom she really, really encouraged me to turn my dream into a reality,” he added.

‘APizzaLL’ which means “appease all” as in to appease all people with pizza, was launched in April 2020, and offers a wide variety of different toppings for pizzas that you can order.

Noel shared that ever since opening this new venture, his support base has been great and encouraging, from family, friends and even staff. He mentioned that the first person he hired was his sister, who has truly been helping him build his brand. He noted that besides selling pizzas, the business offers burgers and fried chicken as well, and his sister is the “brilliance” behind those two aspects of his business.

As it relates to the customers, ever since promoting his business through his different social media pages, the feedback has been overwhelming.

According to Noel, having been in business since the pandemic, one of the major challenges faced was the 6pm curfew that was imposed by the local authorities. “The 6pm curfew of the pandemic was a huge one. I took orders until about 5:30pm and after that I had to close off for the night,” he stated.

Notwithstanding, the pandemic however had a good impact on his pizza business because it was during that time that he really was able to establish and grow his business. “And with places not allowing dining in, I offered delivery, and my business grew tremendously as I was the only person offering delivery in my home town (Lethem),” he disclosed.

With APizzaLL gaining attraction, when asked what his long term goal is, Noel highlighted that his goal is to have a pizzeria in every region of Guyana. Right now he said ‘APizzaLL’ operates in Georgetown while back in Lethem he sells other fast foods; so the goal is to expand his reach.

Our featured Entrepreneur this week is of the belief that Entrepreneurs, such as himself are pivotal in our society today. He said, “Young entrepreneurs prove to the masses that there are unorthodox paths to success and it isn’t this confined sphere of only academics that can lead to excellence.”

When asked what are his thought on what should be done to boost small businesses locally, he stated that proper rent regulations should be in place. For businesses that are now starting, renting a place to operate should come at an affordable cost.

For anyone who would like to place an order can check them out on Instagram and Facebook at APizzaLL, or you can contact them via WhatsApp on telephone number (592)649-9592 or check them out Mondays to Saturdays, 11:00hrs to 17:00hrs at Regent and Orange Walk (Purple stall).