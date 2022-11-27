A letter to the world about racial discrimination in Guyana

Kaieteur News – A group of opposition politicians and their surrogates have dispatched a letter to various inter-governmental organizations, international organizations complaining about racial discrimination in society practiced by the government of Guyana.

Let’s do the analysis. Any group in a country that complains to the EU, UN, US Government, Commonwealth Secretariat, OAS, CARICOM, Third World governments etc. about civil rights violations of a racist nature cannot be that stupid not to know that they have to document with evidentiary materials their submissions.

They have to know that broad generalizations without evidence are insulting and will be dismissed instantly as politicking. They cannot be that foolish not to know how international organizations and powerful governments operate.

Here is a guide to the methodology. First, diplomacy will be the first route. If the people who sign that letter think that Kamala Harris is going to rush into condemnatory action after reading their letter, then, they are completely asinine.

Vice-President Harris has an ambassador in Guyana whose primary task is to facilitate US interests in Guyana and also to investigate behaviour in foreign countries that violate US foreign policy beliefs.

So on reading the letter by what is essentially a group of persons all attached or sympathetic to the main opposition party in Guyana, Ms. Harris is going to contact her ambassador. It is as sure as night follows day, the Georgetown Ambassador is not going to corroborate the wild ranting that is in that letter.

Now why a career foreign service officer in the US State Department be disbelieved for a group of opposition politicians by Ms. Harris? The second methodology is so simple any fool would tell you that an international organization like the UN, OAS etc. will do the research to ascertain if the letter-writers have a valid claim.

Important stakeholders and civil society groups will be asked for their positions. Who and what are the important actors in Guyana. The Private Sector Commission will certainly be canvassed for their opinions. American foreign investors will be solicited for their take on governance.

Are the writers of that letter so insulting to Kamala Harris and CARICOM that they believe an immediate response is to believe them? What about the Bar Association? It did not sign the letter. The two independent dailies have not endorsed the letter.

No trade union signed on. No religious body signed on. Not one academic from the university signed the document. What about Indian civil society actors? Aren’t their views important to have in assessing good governance in Guyana?

It is possible that the US government can investigate racial discrimination against Africans in Guyana and not speak to the Guyana-American Chamber of Commerce, journalists, commentators, business folks, academics, non-PPP African personalities, other opposition entities of which nine contested the last general election, and of course the hierarchy of the ruling party?

Let’s return to Vice-President, Kamala Harris. Since the letter had CARICOM as one of its recipients, CARICOM, would it not be natural for the Vice-President or US legislators to liaison with the current chairman of CARICOM?

Which head of state in CARICOM will endorse the contents of that letter when they know better? When they know the signatories to that letter were in insane action in attempting to rig the March 2020 election?

Finally, the opposing documentation of the government. The complaint was made against the Government of Guyana and not the PPP as a private organization. In April 2020, a private organization named APNU+AFC proclaimed it won the March 2020 election.

But the then Government of Guyana employed an American lobby firm to convince the American establishment that it won the poll. Governments do not contest elections; they administer the affairs of the country. Political parties participate in elections not governments.

Since the Guyana Government is named as the offender, then the government should respond with its opposing documentation. The government has sufficient top-rate scholars at its disposal to compile a scholarly rebuttal to the deceptions in that letter.

The Guyana Government needs to replicate its effort as it did in 2021 with the March 2020 poll. It researched and compiled a comprehensive account of the five months of election rigging. The book is entitled “Democracy Prevails: The Chronicle of the Guyana 2020 Elections.”

This unreleased book is a historical gem and one of the saddest books written on Guyana. It is a priceless work on the tragedy of politics in this land. To add to Guyana’s historiography, the government should research and publish in book form, the response to correspondence sent to the US Vice-President. It should expose the continuing deceptions of people who want to destroy Guyana. The task is not a hard one. Just let it be done.