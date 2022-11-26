Latest update November 26th, 2022 1:24 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trim, Vancooten secure IGG football win for Guyana

Nov 26, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – National U17 players Jalade Trim and Akeelah Vancooten found the net for Guyana at the National Track and Field Centre last evening in the country’s 2 – 1 win over Suriname when the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) football championship kicked off.

Akeelah Vancooten (L) and Jalade Trim found the net for Guyana in their 2 – 1 win over Suriname.

Football is important to the IGG legacy since it was the first sport played between Guyana and Suriname to start the games in 1967.

The aged-old rivalry is alive and well based on yesterday’s match, even though, this time around, only female football will be contested.

Suriname and Guyana didn’t disappoint and put on a show at the Edinburg facility.

Trim opened the games account in the 16th minute, and her U17 teammate, Vancooten, doubled the score when she rocked the net in the 36th minute.

Saveira Gallank (45’) stuck home what would be Suriname’s lone goal of the game just before halftime.

The two sides ended the first half 2 – 1.

The score would remain the same, despite every effort from both sides to add to their respective tally.

They will play again today at 4:00 pm at the same venue. (Rawle Toney)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Seven Years Guyana’s VP doesn’t know what % Guyana getting

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Suriname’s Drimitri had the fastest time, but Guyana leads cycling event

Suriname’s Drimitri had the fastest time, but Guyana leads cycling...

Nov 26, 2022

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Dimitri Madamsir of Suriname was the fastest cyclist in yesterday’s time trials at the National Park, but thanks to Alexander Leung and Aaron Newton, Guyana...
Read More
Guyana impresses on the opening day

Guyana impresses on the opening day

Nov 26, 2022

Trim, Vancooten secure IGG football win for Guyana

Trim, Vancooten secure IGG football win for

Nov 26, 2022

Suriname men, women dominate day one of IGG Volleyball

Suriname men, women dominate day one of IGG...

Nov 26, 2022

New Doctor’s Clinic supports powerlifter Rogers

New Doctor’s Clinic supports powerlifter...

Nov 26, 2022

GFF zones in on female Coaching Education

GFF zones in on female Coaching Education

Nov 26, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]