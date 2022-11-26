Trim, Vancooten secure IGG football win for Guyana

Latest update November 26th, 2022 1:24 AM
Nov 26, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – National U17 players Jalade Trim and Akeelah Vancooten found the net for Guyana at the National Track and Field Centre last evening in the country’s 2 – 1 win over Suriname when the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) football championship kicked off.
Football is important to the IGG legacy since it was the first sport played between Guyana and Suriname to start the games in 1967.
The aged-old rivalry is alive and well based on yesterday’s match, even though, this time around, only female football will be contested.
Suriname and Guyana didn’t disappoint and put on a show at the Edinburg facility.
Trim opened the games account in the 16th minute, and her U17 teammate, Vancooten, doubled the score when she rocked the net in the 36th minute.
Saveira Gallank (45’) stuck home what would be Suriname’s lone goal of the game just before halftime.
The two sides ended the first half 2 – 1.
The score would remain the same, despite every effort from both sides to add to their respective tally.
They will play again today at 4:00 pm at the same venue. (Rawle Toney)
