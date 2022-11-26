Latest update November 26th, 2022 1:24 AM

‘Terra’ admits to killing La Penitence man

Nov 26, 2022 News

By Shervin Belgrave  

Kaieteur News – A La Penitence man was on Friday killed at Riverview, Georgetown in what police believe to be a ‘revenge attack’ by an 18-year-old fisherman he had allegedly chopped last year. The fisherman has since admitted to the crime but claims that the stabbing was not a ‘revenge attack’ but self defence.

Detectives at the crime scene this morning.

The dead man has been identified as 39 –year-old Mark Frank of Lot 13 Company Path, Penitence. According to police, Frank was stabbed to the neck around 07:05 hrs with a Rambo knife.

Investigators learnt that the fisherman, whose alias is ‘Terra’, a resident of Riverview attacked Frank while he was riding his bicycle through a cross street in Riverview.

Eyewitnesses recalled that during the confrontation, ‘Terra’ told his victim, “you think I forget you when you chop me?” Frank reportedly ignored Terra’s remarks and continued riding but the suspect pursued and attacked him.

Terra was seen whipping out a Rambo knife from his pants waist and reportedly stabbed Frank to his neck. Frank fell to the ground and Terra ran away from the scene.  An ambulance was called but by time it arrived, Frank died.

Crime scene experts observed that a wound was seen to the left side of Frank’s neck and his left jaw. The deceased’s bicycle was found next to his body.

A thorough search of the area by law enforcement officials resulted in Terra being found and arrested at Riverview. While in custody, Terra admitted to killing Frank. He told police that Frank had chopped his right hand last year during a misunderstanding. Terra told police that last year’s chopping incident was not the reason for him killing Frank. He explained that he was heading to a friend’s house in Riverview, to collect his television, when Frank rode up to him.

He said that because Frank had chopped him before, he cautioned him to stay away from him but Frank did not heed the warning. The suspect told police that Frank continued to approach him and he suspected that Frank was going to harm him as he reached for his waist.

He said that to protect himself, he whipped out his Rambo knife and stabbed Frank before running away. Terra said he threw the weapon in someone’s yard in Riverview. The murder weapon has since been recovered.

Features/Columnists

