Suriname’s Drimitri had the fastest time, but Guyana leads cycling event

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Dimitri Madamsir of Suriname was the fastest cyclist in yesterday’s time trials at the National Park, but thanks to Alexander Leung and Aaron Newton, Guyana will head into today’s road race with the overall lead at the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) cycling championships.

Ten cyclists, five each from Suriname and Guyana, will compete in this year’s IGG cycling event and based on yesterday’s Time Trials results, today’s road race should provide the fitting climax to saddle action between the two countries.

At the National Park, Madamsir, the last Surinamese to compete on the day, clocked four minutes, 10.12 seconds (4:10.12) in his two laps to take nine points.

Until his blistering time, Leung had the day’s fastest, setting a time of 4:12.10, followed by Newton’s 4:13.26.

Leung and Newton would finish second and third respectively to give Guyana a total of 12 points to lead the cycling championships.

According to the IGG rules, nine points will be rewarded to the winner of an event, second-place seven points and third, five points.

Madamsir told Kaieteur News that he was happy to not only compete at this year’s IGG but being able to put Suriname in a position to win the cycling event.

He pointed out that the National Park Circuit wasn’t difficult but admitted that he was nervous and pressured after witnessing the times posted by Leung and Newton.

Meanwhile, Newton said even though his time was eclipsed by Suriname’s Madamsir, he was happy to play his part in helping Guyana end the day in the lead.

Leung said they’re looking forward to today’s road race, which starts at Schoonord, West Demerara, proceeds to Bushy Park, Parika and back to finish in front of the National Track and Field Centre at Edinburg.