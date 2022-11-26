Latest update November 26th, 2022 1:24 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Suriname’s Drimitri had the fastest time, but Guyana leads cycling event

Nov 26, 2022 Sports

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Dimitri Madamsir of Suriname was the fastest cyclist in yesterday’s time trials at the National Park, but thanks to Alexander Leung and Aaron Newton, Guyana will head into today’s road race with the overall lead at the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) cycling championships.

Suriname’s Dimitri Madamsir during his blistering run in the National Park at the IGG Cycling Time Trials.

Ten cyclists, five each from Suriname and Guyana, will compete in this year’s IGG cycling event and based on yesterday’s Time Trials results, today’s road race should provide the fitting climax to saddle action between the two countries.

At the National Park, Madamsir, the last Surinamese to compete on the day, clocked four minutes, 10.12 seconds (4:10.12) in his two laps to take nine points.

Until his blistering time, Leung had the day’s fastest, setting a time of 4:12.10, followed by Newton’s 4:13.26.

Leung and Newton would finish second and third respectively to give Guyana a total of 12 points to lead the cycling championships.

According to the IGG rules, nine points will be rewarded to the winner of an event, second-place seven points and third, five points.

The 14-year-old Alexander Leung was Guyana’s fastest cyclist in the National Park at the IGG Time Trials.

Madamsir told Kaieteur News that he was happy to not only compete at this year’s IGG but being able to put Suriname in a position to win the cycling event.

He pointed out that the National Park Circuit wasn’t difficult but admitted that he was nervous and pressured after witnessing the times posted by Leung and Newton.

Meanwhile, Newton said even though his time was eclipsed by Suriname’s Madamsir, he was happy to play his part in helping Guyana end the day in the lead.

Leung said they’re looking forward to today’s road race, which starts at Schoonord, West Demerara, proceeds to Bushy Park, Parika and back to finish in front of the National Track and Field Centre at Edinburg.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Seven Years Guyana’s VP doesn’t know what % Guyana getting

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Suriname’s Drimitri had the fastest time, but Guyana leads cycling event

Suriname’s Drimitri had the fastest time, but Guyana leads cycling...

Nov 26, 2022

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Dimitri Madamsir of Suriname was the fastest cyclist in yesterday’s time trials at the National Park, but thanks to Alexander Leung and Aaron Newton, Guyana...
Read More
Guyana impresses on the opening day

Guyana impresses on the opening day

Nov 26, 2022

Trim, Vancooten secure IGG football win for Guyana

Trim, Vancooten secure IGG football win for

Nov 26, 2022

Suriname men, women dominate day one of IGG Volleyball

Suriname men, women dominate day one of IGG...

Nov 26, 2022

New Doctor’s Clinic supports powerlifter Rogers

New Doctor’s Clinic supports powerlifter...

Nov 26, 2022

GFF zones in on female Coaching Education

GFF zones in on female Coaching Education

Nov 26, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]