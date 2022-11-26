Latest update November 26th, 2022 1:24 AM

Suriname men, women dominate day one of IGG Volleyball

Nov 26, 2022 Sports

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The opening day for volleyball at the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) saw the visiting Surinamese male and female teams dominating Guyana at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

While the Guyanese men put up some fight in their 3 – 2 games defeat to Suriname, the women’s team failed to pick up a game and were defeated 3 – 0.

Thanks to the foul weather experienced in Region 4 yesterday, it was a damp day for the IGG, with the opening day seeing action in cycling (time trials), football (females), track and field, basketball (male and female), volleyball (male and female) and tennis (male and female).

Action between Guyana and Suriname on the opening day for the IGG Volleyball Championship at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. (Rawle Toney photo)

Initially set for the National Gymnasium, unforeseen challenges faced by the local organising committee saw Volleyball moving to the country’s premier indoor facility at Homestretch Avenue.

In the first match, Guyana females went down 11 – 25 but showed some resistance in the second, even though they would eventually lose 19 – 25.

In the second game, Guyana had put up some fight, but Suriname closed things out 16 – 26.

Over in the men’s action, where each of the four games were closely contested, Suriname won the first two 20-25 and 23 – 25.

Guyana, coming close to winning the second game, picked up momentum to win the third game 25 – 21.

However, in an effort to force a fifth game, the home side would lose 18 – 25.

The two countries will pick up where they left off today from 6:00 pm at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Suriname men, women dominate day one of IGG Volleyball

