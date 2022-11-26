Suriname men, women dominate day one of IGG Volleyball

Latest update November 26th, 2022 1:24 AM
Nov 26, 2022 Sports
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur News – The opening day for volleyball at the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) saw the visiting Surinamese male and female teams dominating Guyana at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
While the Guyanese men put up some fight in their 3 – 2 games defeat to Suriname, the women’s team failed to pick up a game and were defeated 3 – 0.
Thanks to the foul weather experienced in Region 4 yesterday, it was a damp day for the IGG, with the opening day seeing action in cycling (time trials), football (females), track and field, basketball (male and female), volleyball (male and female) and tennis (male and female).
Initially set for the National Gymnasium, unforeseen challenges faced by the local organising committee saw Volleyball moving to the country’s premier indoor facility at Homestretch Avenue.
In the first match, Guyana females went down 11 – 25 but showed some resistance in the second, even though they would eventually lose 19 – 25.
In the second game, Guyana had put up some fight, but Suriname closed things out 16 – 26.
Over in the men’s action, where each of the four games were closely contested, Suriname won the first two 20-25 and 23 – 25.
Guyana, coming close to winning the second game, picked up momentum to win the third game 25 – 21.
However, in an effort to force a fifth game, the home side would lose 18 – 25.
The two countries will pick up where they left off today from 6:00 pm at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Nov 26, 2022By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Dimitri Madamsir of Suriname was the fastest cyclist in yesterday’s time trials at the National Park, but thanks to Alexander Leung and Aaron Newton, Guyana...
Nov 26, 2022
Nov 26, 2022
Nov 26, 2022
Nov 26, 2022
Nov 26, 2022
Kaieteur News – I lived under the titular presidency of Arthur Chung and in that time (1970-1980), I didn’t see any... more
Kaieteur News – The President has promised free university education by 2025. But this does not necessarily mean that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]