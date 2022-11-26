Latest update November 26th, 2022 1:24 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

New Doctor’s Clinic supports powerlifter Rogers

Nov 26, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – New Doctor’s Clinic has continued with its support for sports locally as the entity has thrown their weight behind powerlifter Ronald Rogers.

Roger Rogers (L) accepts the cheque from Satyendra Khemraj.

Rogers is scheduled to represent Guyana at the upcoming Commonwealth games which will be held in New Zealand from November 28 to December 4.

He is due to compete in the 120kg MII category.  CEO of the entity Satyendra Khemraj presented a cheque to Rogers recently.

Rogers began competitive powerlifting in 2019, and has since successfully participated in several local competitions, more recently the regional NAPF/PanAM Powerlifting competition in Orlando USA in 2021 where he won a gold medal, and established two (2) Master II Pam Am Records for the Squat and deadlift.

Rogers is seeking financial support to make his and the team’s participation possible. He can be contacted on 641-2564 for personal contributions. Team contributions can be made to the GAPLF via Republic Bank account # 96235655-219-4.

Khemraj said he is delighted to lend support and wished the athlete well.

He is calling on other business entities to render assistance. Rogers expressed gratitude to Khemraj.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Seven Years Guyana’s VP doesn’t know what % Guyana getting

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Suriname’s Drimitri had the fastest time, but Guyana leads cycling event

Suriname’s Drimitri had the fastest time, but Guyana leads cycling...

Nov 26, 2022

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Dimitri Madamsir of Suriname was the fastest cyclist in yesterday’s time trials at the National Park, but thanks to Alexander Leung and Aaron Newton, Guyana...
Read More
Guyana impresses on the opening day

Guyana impresses on the opening day

Nov 26, 2022

Trim, Vancooten secure IGG football win for Guyana

Trim, Vancooten secure IGG football win for

Nov 26, 2022

Suriname men, women dominate day one of IGG Volleyball

Suriname men, women dominate day one of IGG...

Nov 26, 2022

New Doctor’s Clinic supports powerlifter Rogers

New Doctor’s Clinic supports powerlifter...

Nov 26, 2022

GFF zones in on female Coaching Education

GFF zones in on female Coaching Education

Nov 26, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]