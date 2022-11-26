New Doctor’s Clinic supports powerlifter Rogers

Kaieteur News – New Doctor’s Clinic has continued with its support for sports locally as the entity has thrown their weight behind powerlifter Ronald Rogers.

Rogers is scheduled to represent Guyana at the upcoming Commonwealth games which will be held in New Zealand from November 28 to December 4.

He is due to compete in the 120kg MII category. CEO of the entity Satyendra Khemraj presented a cheque to Rogers recently.

Rogers began competitive powerlifting in 2019, and has since successfully participated in several local competitions, more recently the regional NAPF/PanAM Powerlifting competition in Orlando USA in 2021 where he won a gold medal, and established two (2) Master II Pam Am Records for the Squat and deadlift.

Rogers is seeking financial support to make his and the team’s participation possible. He can be contacted on 641-2564 for personal contributions. Team contributions can be made to the GAPLF via Republic Bank account # 96235655-219-4.

Khemraj said he is delighted to lend support and wished the athlete well.

He is calling on other business entities to render assistance. Rogers expressed gratitude to Khemraj.