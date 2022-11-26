Min. of Education to fix teacher shortage at Supply Primary School

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education on Friday committed to remedying the teacher shortage affecting both students and teachers of the Supply Primary School, East Bank Demerara (EBD) in time for the new school term which begins in January 2023.

Notwithstanding the Ministry’s commitment, teachers have expressed their frustration and their dire need for teachers to be placed at the school to cater to the students at all levels.

A teacher at the school, who requested anonymity, told Kaieteur News that the few teachers that are attached to the school are unable to effectively execute their tasks as they are burdened with taking on extra classes.

This newspaper understands that the Primary School has been understaffed since last year and the existing environment has been described as ‘frustrating’. The teacher said the situation is dire while explaining that if one teacher becomes sick and is away from work, it is difficult to manage that teacher’s responsibilities.

Kaieteur News understands that the teachers are forced to merge classes in a bid to capture all learners. However, the class sizes are proving difficult for the teachers to manage and sometimes, classes are dismissed and the children sent home because there are no available teachers.

This newspaper understands that despite several requests for the vacancies to be filled at the EBD Primary School, no action has been taken.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) Murtland Haley confirmed that there are a number of vacancies at the Supply Primary School and that the shortage will be addressed.

“I can confirm that the vacancies exist at the school and I’m advised that this will be fixed for the new term coming in January 2023,” Murtland told Kaieteur News.

The PRO said that the current school term comes to an end on December 9.