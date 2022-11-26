Int’l firms compete for consultancy to supervise Soesdyke-Linden Highway resurfacing project

Kaieteur News – Seven international firms have submitted Expressions of Interest (EOIs) to supervise the resurfacing of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway project. The firms are from France, Kuwait, India, United States of America (U.S.A), Brazil and Trinidad and Tobago (T&T).

The seven firms, some of which have partnered with local firms, were identified on Wednesday at the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) are: Concremat Engenharia e Tecnologia S.A.(Brazil) in association with GR Engineering Company; Intecsa Inarsa S.A.U (Spain); Al-Habshi Engineering Consultancy Office (Kuwait) in association with CB & Associates Inc.; WSP Caribbean Ltd (T&T); Egis (France) in association with SRKN’gineering & Associate Limited; EXP Services Inc. (USA); and RITES Limited (India).

The resurfacing of the Highway has been in the pipeline for some time, and the request for a consultant is just one aspect of the Ministry of Public Works project.

The successful consultant would be responsible for the design review, construction supervision and general project management of the reconstruction of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway and contract administration throughout the project implementation process and thereafter, during the defects liability period.

The implementation period of the consultancy is estimated to be from July 18, 2023 to July 17, 2026.

It was reported that the Government secured financing from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to assist with the resurfacing of the Highway. Part of the money received will be used to secure consultancy services.

This publication had reported that the Government had requested a US$120M loan from the Bank to rehabilitate the highway. During a recent visit to Linden in October, President Irfaan Ali informed residents that the loan was approved. The Soesdyke-Linden Highway connects Region Four to the mining town of Linden in Region 10.

The US$120M loan would now be added to the G$2.6B that was allocated for the project in this year’s budget for the rehabilitation of the highway. The Public Works Ministry in an advertisement recently had noted that its Work Services Group (WSG) is responsible for the overall implementation of the project.

The project entails reconstruction of approximately 73km of the asphaltic concrete pavement from the Soesdyke junction to the Wismar Bridge in Linden. Key elements of the scope of works include: milling of existing asphalt surface course, application of varying pavement structures above the milled sections of pavement inclusive of asphalt, sand asphalt &/ sub-base, full depth pavement reconstruction in certain sections, construction of two roundabouts along the alignment, sidewalk extensions to 9 multi-span bridges, drainage works and utility relocation and installation of roadway lighting.

In addition to the Soesdyke-Linden Highway resurfacing project, some US$100M secured through an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan will be spend to upgrade the Grove to Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) road.