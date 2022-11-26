Guyanese among convicted sex offenders arrested in U.S. for unlawful presence

Latest update November 26th, 2022 1:24 AM
Nov 26, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 48-year-old Guyanese man is among convicted sex offenders who were recently arrested for being unlawfully present in the United States (U.S.).
According to a statement issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in New York, deportation officers arrested 12 “unlawfully present non-citizens convicted of sex offenses during a nationwide enforcement effort.”
According to the statement, the operation began on October 22 and ran through November 4, 2022. The Guyanese man who was arrested in Brooklyn, New York was convicted in the Queens County Supreme Court of felony sexual abuse in the first degree: sexual contact with an individual less than 11 years old. Two Haitians were also apprehended during the operation in the New York area.
The law enforcement action conducted by ERO resulted in a total of 138 arrests nationally, including some who had already been ordered removed from the United States but failed to depart.
This enforcement operation was implemented to address unlawfully present non-citizens convicted of sex offences. Cases amenable to federal criminal prosecution may be presented to the appropriate U.S. attorney’s office.
“The emotional damage inflicted by sexual perpetrators on their victims can last a lifetime,” said ERO New York Field Office Acting Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo. “The work of our officers on this operation has prevented future potential victims from such harm. This invaluable contribution to community safety should be specially valued at this time of year when families all over gather to celebrate together.”
The following people were also arrested in the New York Field Office area of responsibility:
According to the press release, ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case.
Nov 26, 2022By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Dimitri Madamsir of Suriname was the fastest cyclist in yesterday’s time trials at the National Park, but thanks to Alexander Leung and Aaron Newton, Guyana...
Nov 26, 2022
Nov 26, 2022
Nov 26, 2022
Nov 26, 2022
Nov 26, 2022
Kaieteur News – I lived under the titular presidency of Arthur Chung and in that time (1970-1980), I didn’t see any... more
Kaieteur News – The President has promised free university education by 2025. But this does not necessarily mean that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]