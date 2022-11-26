Guyanese among convicted sex offenders arrested in U.S. for unlawful presence

Kaieteur News – A 48-year-old Guyanese man is among convicted sex offenders who were recently arrested for being unlawfully present in the United States (U.S.).

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in New York, deportation officers arrested 12 “unlawfully present non-citizens convicted of sex offenses during a nationwide enforcement effort.”

According to the statement, the operation began on October 22 and ran through November 4, 2022. The Guyanese man who was arrested in Brooklyn, New York was convicted in the Queens County Supreme Court of felony sexual abuse in the first degree: sexual contact with an individual less than 11 years old. Two Haitians were also apprehended during the operation in the New York area.

The law enforcement action conducted by ERO resulted in a total of 138 arrests nationally, including some who had already been ordered removed from the United States but failed to depart.

This enforcement operation was implemented to address unlawfully present non-citizens convicted of sex offences. Cases amenable to federal criminal prosecution may be presented to the appropriate U.S. attorney’s office.

“The emotional damage inflicted by sexual perpetrators on their victims can last a lifetime,” said ERO New York Field Office Acting Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo. “The work of our officers on this operation has prevented future potential victims from such harm. This invaluable contribution to community safety should be specially valued at this time of year when families all over gather to celebrate together.”

The following people were also arrested in the New York Field Office area of responsibility:

A 42-year-old citizen of Bolivia in Levittown, NY, convicted by the Nassau County Court of felony rape in the first degree.

A 27-year-old citizen of Honduras in New York, convicted by the New York County Criminal Court of felony sexual abuse in the first degree: contact with victim less than 13/defendant 21 or older.

A 56-year-old citizen of Mexico in Middletown, New York convicted by the Warwick Town Court of misdemeanor stalking in the third degree: cause person to fear injury/sex offense/kidnapping/death.

A 34-year-old citizen of Guatemala in Smithtown, New York convicted by the Suffolk County Court of rape in the third degree: victim did not consent, factor other than incapacity to consent.

A 43-year-old citizen of Haiti in Springfield Gardens, New York convicted by the Queens County Supreme Court of felony possessing sexual performance by a child.

A 39-year-old citizen of Honduras in Newburgh, New York convicted by the Supreme Court of California of felony lewd or lascivious acts with a child less than 14 years old.

A 46-year-old citizen of Mexico in Wyandanch, New York, convicted in the Circuit Court of LaSalle County of felony criminal sexual assault.

A 54-year-old citizen of Uruguay in Brentwood, New York, convicted in the Suffolk County Court of felony course of sexual conduct in the second degree: actor over 17, two or more acts on a child under 13.

A 47-year-old citizen of Canada in Spring Valley, New York, convicted in the Putnam County Court of felony promotion of an obscene sexual performance by child less than 17 years of age.

A 44-year-old citizen of Haiti in Queens Village, New York, convicted in the Queens County Supreme Court of felony rape in the second degree, promoting prostitution in the second degree, and promoting prostitution in the third degree.

A 29-year-old citizen of El Salvador in West Islip, New York, convicted in the Nassau County First District Court of misdemeanor forcible touching, sexual abuse in the third degree and acting in manner that injured a child less than 17 years of age.

According to the press release, ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case.