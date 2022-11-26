Guyana impresses on the opening day

2022 Inter Guiana Games – Athletics…

Kaieteur News – A damp track and overcast conditions were the settings for the opening day of the Athletics competition of the 2022 Inter Guiana Games, which took place at the Leona Track and Field Facility in Leonora, West Coast of Demerara.

The host nation, Guyana, undoubtedly the team with the largest contingent, unofficially finished day one on top of the point standings ahead of Suriname and French Guiana. Despite having a full compliment, the Guyanese did impress on the track and gave a spirited fight in the field.

A relaxed day of competition saw Guyana’s Athaley Hinckson win the Girls 100m dash in time of 12.23s, ahead of teammate Nalicia Glen (12.24s) and French Guiana’s Jessika Ringuet (12.31s).

For the Boys, Guyana claimed first and second place finishes as Esekiel Newton and Osrick Pellew stopped the clock in 10.72s and 10.86s, respectively. Finishing third was Suriname’s D’Angelo Huisden (11.33s).

In the Girls 400m dash, Guyana’s Tianna Springer (54.37s) and Nariss McPherson (55.01s) swept the top two positions while Allanyx Brei of Suriname stopped the clock in 59.97s for third.

Malachi Austin won the Boys 400m for Guyana in a time of 49.27s while Suriname’s Jeffel Koordijk (49.82s) was second and FG’s Far Pierre-Louis (50.38s) ended third.

CARIFTA medalist Attoya Harvey recorded comfortable victories in the Girls 1500m and 3000m runs for Guyana, clocking times of 5:14.66s and 11:23.18s, respectively.

Guyana’s other CARIFTA medalist Javon Roberts, clocked 4:29.81s to win the Boys 1500m ahead of fellow Guyanese Matrim Martin (4:34.30s) and Suriname’s Lucian Hertsberg (4:41.56s).

The most testing distance, the Boys 5000m run, was won by Guyana’s Odida Parkinson in a time of 17:19.51s, ahead of Surinamese Isaiah Jacott (17.19.67s), who ran at very challenging pace.

In 4x400m relays, the French Guiana team won the Girls Division in a time of 4:25.61s, Suriname finished second with 4:51.61s while Guyana was disqualified.

However, the host nation Boys did no wrong in their relay as they won in a time of 3:28.53s while Suriname (3:32.84s) and French Guiana (3:48.52s) were second and third.

Guyana’s Jamie Fraser won both the Boys Shot Put and Discus Throw with attempts of 12.29m and 32.16m, respectively.

Other notable performances for Guyana included Staffon Roach’s Boys Triple Jump win; Yanni Williamson and Julian Gordon’s second and third place High Jump finish and Noriann King and Esther Marks were second and third in the Girls Discus throw.

Today, the competition continues from 10:00 hrs and will conclude at 15:00 hrs at the same venue.