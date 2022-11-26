Latest update November 26th, 2022 1:24 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana becoming Americanized!

Nov 26, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Was only a matter of time before it meet here! De day after Thanksgiving in de United States is referred to as Black Friday. And in Uncle Sam dem major stores does get rid of dem inventory fuh prepare fuh de Christmas holidays.

So dem does gat massive discounts.  And people does line up from de night before fuh get in dem store wah gat sale. And when de doors open, is wan big scramble fuh buy things.

Well just like how Halloween is now a thing in Guyana, so too is Black Friday Sale. Guyana becoming Americanized.

Yesterday dem had Black Friday sale in GT. Courts had a sale. DIGICEL, de phone company, offer 50% discount. Giftland offering discount; nuff odder stores offering discount. too

Courts had people lining up and storming dem Main Street branch fuh cash in pon de 80% discount. Dem had a special midnight opening. And hundreds of people assemble outside de store waiting fuh de doors to open. When Guyanese hear sale, sleep does disappear from dem eye.

So with all dem Black Friday sale going on, dem boys decide fuh go to de market fuh see wah discount dem gan get pon chicken, vegetables and fruits. Dem vendors nah drop dem price fuh Black Friday. De prices is de same, and in some cases even higher.

Instead of discount, dem boys money depreciate.  Instead of bargains, dem boys get rip-off. Instead of coming home with more goods, dem boys come home with less.

 Talk half. Leff half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Seven Years Guyana’s VP doesn’t know what % Guyana getting

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Suriname’s Drimitri had the fastest time, but Guyana leads cycling event

Suriname’s Drimitri had the fastest time, but Guyana leads cycling...

Nov 26, 2022

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Dimitri Madamsir of Suriname was the fastest cyclist in yesterday’s time trials at the National Park, but thanks to Alexander Leung and Aaron Newton, Guyana...
Read More
Guyana impresses on the opening day

Guyana impresses on the opening day

Nov 26, 2022

Trim, Vancooten secure IGG football win for Guyana

Trim, Vancooten secure IGG football win for

Nov 26, 2022

Suriname men, women dominate day one of IGG Volleyball

Suriname men, women dominate day one of IGG...

Nov 26, 2022

New Doctor’s Clinic supports powerlifter Rogers

New Doctor’s Clinic supports powerlifter...

Nov 26, 2022

GFF zones in on female Coaching Education

GFF zones in on female Coaching Education

Nov 26, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]