Guyana becoming Americanized!

Dem Boys Seh…



Kaieteur News – Was only a matter of time before it meet here! De day after Thanksgiving in de United States is referred to as Black Friday. And in Uncle Sam dem major stores does get rid of dem inventory fuh prepare fuh de Christmas holidays.

So dem does gat massive discounts. And people does line up from de night before fuh get in dem store wah gat sale. And when de doors open, is wan big scramble fuh buy things.

Well just like how Halloween is now a thing in Guyana, so too is Black Friday Sale. Guyana becoming Americanized.

Yesterday dem had Black Friday sale in GT. Courts had a sale. DIGICEL, de phone company, offer 50% discount. Giftland offering discount; nuff odder stores offering discount. too

Courts had people lining up and storming dem Main Street branch fuh cash in pon de 80% discount. Dem had a special midnight opening. And hundreds of people assemble outside de store waiting fuh de doors to open. When Guyanese hear sale, sleep does disappear from dem eye.

So with all dem Black Friday sale going on, dem boys decide fuh go to de market fuh see wah discount dem gan get pon chicken, vegetables and fruits. Dem vendors nah drop dem price fuh Black Friday. De prices is de same, and in some cases even higher.

Instead of discount, dem boys money depreciate. Instead of bargains, dem boys get rip-off. Instead of coming home with more goods, dem boys come home with less.

Talk half. Leff half!