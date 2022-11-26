Fitness Express backs Carlos Petterson

Latest update November 26th, 2022 1:24 AM
Nov 26, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Fitness Express has supported powerlifter Carlos Petterson in his quest to medal at the upcoming Commonwealth games which is set to commence shortly in New Zealand.
CEO of the entity Jamie Mc Donald handed over a cheque to Petterson recently.
Mc Donald wished the athlete well and said he is looking forward to seeing him in action while Petterson thanked him for the support. The games will be held from November 28 to December 4.
